How to collect a Port-A-Fort and Ripsaw Launcher in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has entered its fifth week, which means there's a new set of challenges out. Every week, several new challenges are released, which still represent the best opportunity to get seasonal XP. While the system has been much maligned this season, weekly challenges are still the best.

This week, one of the challenges involves a recently added item as well as a brand new item. The v21.20 update reintroduced the Port-A-Fort, a throwable item that had been vaulted after hotfix 14.10.2.

The challenge involves collecting a Port-A-Fort and Ripsaw Launcher — a Chapter 3 Season 3 addition — in one match. Here are the best locations to do that.

Ripsaw Launcher and Port-A-Fort's locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Port-A-Fort was a popular item during its time and Epic Games decided to bring it back this season. It is available in both Zero Build and regular playlists, which gives it incredible usefulness in the former.

According to iFireMonkey, the item can be collected from floor loot and from chests of any kind.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Nothing says good vibes like convenience: the Port-A-Fort is back! Throw down a Port-A-Fort — found from the ground as well as Chests — to fortify yourself in seconds. Zero building is required, as the fort will arise on its own. Nothing says good vibes like convenience: the Port-A-Fort is back! Throw down a Port-A-Fort — found from the ground as well as Chests — to fortify yourself in seconds. Zero building is required, as the fort will arise on its own. https://t.co/B2p6vs5O6R

To collect one and satisfy half of the challenge's requirements, loopers will simply have to start checking everywhere. It's best to land in an area with a lot of chests and start checking every single one. The odds are good that one will eventually pop out.

Fortnite players can get lucky and find one on the floor, but there is no guarantee for it to be found in either loot spot.

Finding a Ripsaw Launcher is a little bit easier, though. It can be found on the floor, in chests, and in supply drops. This gives gamers three different opportunities to collect one.

However, unlike the Port-A-Fort, the Ripsaw Launcher has a guaranteed spawn. The Chop Shop is located to the northeast of Logjam Lotus and has a Ripsaw Launcher. However, it's first come first serve, so players should try and land there as soon as they can.

Ripsaw Launcher in Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

The challenge doesn't require players to have them at the same time or even use them both in the same match. For this reason, Fortnite players can pick up each item whenever they find it and then drop it if they don't want to carry it for the entirety of the match.

It is imperative to do this in one match, though, otherwise it won't count. Since everyone knows there's only one launcher at the Chop Shop, it's best if players avoid it at the start, especially those who are new to the game.

Fortnite's week five has a total of nine challenges and will reward a total amount of 135,000 XP.

Destroy giant mushrooms with the Ripsaw Launcher (8)

Deal DMR damage to enemy players from above (500)

Collect floating rings near Reality Falls (5)

Deal damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Charge SMG (500)

Deploy a Port-A-Fort and deal damage within 30 seconds (50)

Collect a Port-A-Fort and a Ripsaw Launcher in a single match

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines

Search chests or ammo boxes at named locations (10)

Get eliminations with an SMG or a Shotgun (5)

These Fortnite challenges are currently live and players can go for them any time they want.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far