How to craft weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite allows its players to craft firearms to create weapons that cannot be found on the island as ground loot or otherwise. This allows players to gain a tactical advantage over others but also requires a lot of scouting and matching the right crafting recipe to produce the desired weapon.

Epic Games has announced that crafting is back this season but with different components. Animal Bones, Mechanical Parts, and Alien Nanites are all gone from the island. Players must now scout for Nuts 'n' Bolts and Cube Monster Parts as the new ingredients required for crafting weapons in Season 8.

A guide to weapon crafting in Fortnite Season 8

To craft weapons in Season 8, players need to collect the right ingredients. The first one is Nuts 'n' Bolts and they can be found as ground loot. Fortnite players are more likely to find these ingredients in toolboxes that are found in garages or places with mechanical stuff stored away.

Along with Nuts 'n' Bolts, players are also required to collect Cube Monster Parts. These can be collected in the Sideways dimensions on the island. Players have to defeat waves of Cube monsters and after they die these creatures will leave behind Cube Monster Parts.

Weapons from Sideways dimensions can also be upgraded by crafting in Fortnite Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

After collecting the necessary items, players will need to open their inventory tab. There they can find the options for crafting a weapon. Simply pull down the desired weapon that needs to be upgraded and the tab will showcase all the crafting options available for the weapon with the ingredients the player has collected.

Once players are satisfied with the crafting options, they can simply press the hammer icon and the weapon will get upgraded.

Below are all the weapons that players can craft in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:

Charge Shotgun

Rapid Fire SMG

Minigun

Sideways Rifle

Sideways Scythe

Sniper Rifle (Auto)

Hunting Rifle

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Crafting can prove essential in gaining the upper hand in Fortnite Season 8.

