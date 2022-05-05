How to damage opponents with the Repair Torch in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges are out, and players can complete these challenges to level up and progress in the Battle Pass. Bonus styles for multiple Battle Pass skins are out, and players can unlock those styles if they progress beyond the first initial 100 tiers of the pass.

There are a total of nine different challenges, including the replacement challenges. Upon completing a challenge, players will get 20,000 XP. Players can earn up to 140,000 XP from all the challenges provided by default in Week 7. One of the week 7 challenges will require players to damage their enemies with a repair torch.

Repair torches were introduced in the game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and players will be able to find these torches in regular chests and floor loot all over the map. There are multiple uses for a Repair torch, but attacking enemies with it is probably the last thing that players expect to do with it.

Repair torches can damage opponents, but it's only a novelty in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

To complete this Week 7 quest, players will have to damage their opponents with a repair torch. Repair torches can do 8 damage per shot and should not be considered a real weapon.

Low damage from the torch can only take out an enemy who is already low from a gunfight. Players can use it to add some creativity to their kills. Furthermore, they can use the repair torch to kill an enemy who is knocked out.

However, to complete the Week 7 quest, players have to get up close and personal with the enemy to get the damage off. The effective range on the repair torch is quite low, and to register the damage, players will have to be right next to the enemy.

To complete this challenge, players can first hit the enemy with a few shots from the E11 Blaster rifle, and when the enemy is low, they can try to get the damage from the repair torch.

Loopers can camp and sneak their way besides their enemy and quickly do some damage with the repair torch before backing up and finishing the kill with any other Fortnite weapon.

This challenge can easily be completed in a bot lobby where the risk of getting gunned down while trying to inflict damage with a repair torch is quite low.

Edited by Danyal Arabi