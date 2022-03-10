How to decorate Shell or High Water and Happy Campers with flamingo lawn ornaments in Fortnite Chapter 3

Week 14 quests for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are live, and players can complete them to earn rank XP and level up quickly in the Battle Pass. The Season 1 Battle Pass is full of exclusive cosmetics in tiers 100 and beyond. The current season is almost at an end, and with less than ten days remaining before Season 2, players who are yet to complete the Battle Pass need to hurry.

Week 14 quests are out, and one of them requires players to decorate Shell or High Water and Happy Campers with flamingo lawn ornaments.

Here are the locations for Shell or High Water and Happy Campers for players to easily complete the quest.

Location of Shell or High Water and Happy Campers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

To complete the quest of decorating Shell or High Water and Happy Campers with flamingo lawn decor, players will first have to locate these POIs on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map.

Shell or High Water - Located on the northern part of the map, players need to steer further west from the Sleepy POI.

Happy Campers - Players will be able to spot this POI north of Tilted Towers on their way to Covert Cavern.

To complete the quest, simply drop down at these two locations and place the flamingo lawn ornaments to complete the quest. A notification should pop up, and it will confirm if the quest was completed correctly.

Other week 14 quests include:

Hiding in a dumpster at Tilted Towers and Daily Bugle

Reaching a speed of 65 in a vehicle at Chonker's Speedway or Behemoth Bridge

Dealing damage to opponents at Covert Cavern or the Sanctuary

Surviving on top of wind turbines at Windbreakers for 30 seconds

Collecting a weapon of legendary rarity or higher.

Weekly quests are great for farming some extra XP, and as of now, there are multiple easy quests that are available for a limited time.

