How to deliver a car to the Weather Station in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is live and players are currently exploring the island and completing multiple quests. There is a new quest that requires players to travel in a car and deliver it to a weather station on the Fortnite Season 8 map.

This quest is one of the many that players can get from the various NPCs on the island.

The quest is part of the J.B. Chimpanski questline. This new character can be found in the Season 8 Battle Pass and is also an NPC on the island. Players need to complete multiple different quests to level up faster and unlock exclusive rewards from the Battle Pass.

Locate the weather station and complete the quest easily in Fortnite Season 8

Drop into a location from the Battle Bus that has a good amount of vehicle spawns. Players will definitely find one on Lazy Lake or Retail Row. It can be any vehicle and they simply have to drive to the Weather Station to complete the challenge.

Finding a Weather Station can be tricky. Players can also first refuel their car from the gas station or use fuel cans to ensure that they have enough fuel for the journey. Also, by pulling up on a gas station and filling up the car with fuel, Fortnite players will complete another quest in the game from another NPC.

However, they are required to accept that quest first so that it can be counted as a successful attempt.

While traveling to the weather station, players will also be able to complete Pitstop's quest to travel in a car on the island. Pitstop is another NPC in the ga

Players will be able to locate a weather station south of Catty Corner in the snow capped hills. The weather station looks like an inhabitated place but has a huge dish beacon on the front of it that it uses to send and receive signals.

Once players spot the beacon they can drive around the building and small structures until the notification "quest completed" pops up.

Complete all the quests from the NPCs in Fortnite Season 8 to quickly level up and unlock exclusive cosmetic items and outfits.

