How to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 from Save The World gamemode

Fortnite first arrived with the Save the World survival mode when the game was initially released to the public. Later, with the introduction of the Battle Royale mode, Save the World lost its popularity and players started populating the island to fight to the death.

Players can now earn Battle Pass XP by playing Save the World mode and after the continued frustration of not being able to rank up, Save the World might be a fresh spot to hang out and progress in a Battle Pass that is currently full of exclusive cosmetics.

STW News @Fortnite_STW Earnable Battlepass XP has officially been enabled in STW!! Earnable Battlepass XP has officially been enabled in STW!! https://t.co/uDy80hcxZn

However, Save the World lost its revelance and in 2021 there was hardly anyone still playing it. Epic Games still hasn't removed the mode from the game and instead, in Chapter 2 Season 8 they've added an XP feature that might help bring it back to revelance.

Reddit post breaks down the amount of Battle Pass XP players can earn from Fortnite's Save The World mode

A Reddit post has surfaced that breaks down all the different activities players have to perform in the Save the World mode in Fortnite to earn the Battle Pass XP for Chapter 2 Season 8.

OG Fortnite players used to play the survival mode a lot, but the rise of the Battle Royale genre caused them all to shift to the more adrenaline-inducing modes. The Battle Royale scene in 2017 was not a huge one and Fortnite survived the lack of interest for it, eventually giving way to Battle Royale becoming one of the most popular genres in the gaming industry.

After patch 18.40, players can now earn Battle Pass XP from STW mode. This will be a good break from the sweaty Battle Royale lobbies of Chapter 2 Season 8, where completing quests and objectives becomes difficult with try-hards always on the watch.

The Reddit post also clears that XP is not stacked in modes like Endurance and players will earn Battle Pass XP based on the total number of waves they clear. It is unclear if Chapter 3, which will supposedly release after Season 8, will continue to entertain this feature.

