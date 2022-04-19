How to enable 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) in Fortnite: A step-by-step guide with images

Scams in Fortnite are rare but not totally unheard of. Gamers have often reported incidents of losing their accounts completely or have discovered that someone else has accessed their accounts unauthorizedly.

All these issues related to the security and safety of the Fortnite accounts can be avoided by enabling the Two Factor Authentication. This method is used by several organizations and Epic Games is no exception.

The steps involved in setting up Two-Factor Authentication are quite lengthy. Players will need to follow them accordingly to successfully set up the procedure. This article will provide a detailed guide for gamers to follow.

A guide for enabling Fortnite's Two-Factor Authentication

The steps required to activate Two-Factor Authentication in Fortnite is listed below. Gamers need to thoroughly follow the steps to secure their accounts from hackers and protect them from being engaged in malicious activities.

1) Navigate to the Account page.

2) Click on the 'Password and Security' option.

3) Go to the 'Two-Factor Authentication' option. There will be several options for authentication. Choose the best method from the list.

Third-Party Authenticator App : A third party Authenticator App will be used as Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). Gamers will be required to use the security code provided by the Authenticator App to login.

: A third party Authenticator App will be used as Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). Gamers will be required to use the security code provided by the Authenticator App to login. SMS Authentication: The phone will be used as Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). Players will need to provide the security code sent via SMS while logging in.

The phone will be used as Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). Players will need to provide the security code sent via SMS while logging in. Email Authentication: The security code will be sent via email. Gamers will be required to provide this special code while logging in.

The Two-Factor Authentication option (Image via Epic Games)

4) Verify that 2FA is enabled.

After selecting the authentication method, gamers should receive a code from Epic Games for email and SMS. The App should also generate a code.

Enter the code in the requisite area. Loopers should expect a success message after the code is entered.

Refresh the account page. The authentication method that was opted for should be highlighted in blue and say 'On'. Check if the correct option is highlighted..

Confirmation of the Two factor authentication (Image via Epic Games)

The correct option will be highlighted in blue (Image via Epic Games)

If gamers have opted for multiple authentication methods, then they will be required to select their preferred primary authentication option.

What are some of the authenticator apps that can be used?

As mentioned above, gamers can use a third-party authenticator app to secure the Two-Factor Authentication. Some of the apps that gamers can use to secure their accounts are listed below:

Google Authenticator

LastPass Authenticator

Microsoft Authenticator

Authy

The steps involved in securing Fortnite accounts have been revealed in detail. Gamers should waste no time and complete the 2FA of their accounts as soon as possible.

