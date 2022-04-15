How exactly is using a Cronus Zen in Fortnite cheating? 

The Fortnite competitive community is currently divided over the use of Cronus Zen by pro players. Apparently, the revolutionary device has made it easier for console players to aim in matches.

Naturally, keyboard and mouse players as well as a plethora of controller pros are against the usage of the Cronus Zen. Interestingly, there are many examples of pros immediately seeing better results after they started using the Zen.

FLEX @boFL3X its really getting bad as Warzone Its crazy how many people on Fortnite cheat! Epic really needs to work on detecting the Cronus Zen.its really getting bad as Warzone Its crazy how many people on Fortnite cheat! Epic really needs to work on detecting the Cronus Zen. 🎮 its really getting bad as Warzone

This article will explain why using a Cronus Zen in Fortnite is considered cheating.

How can Fortnite players make the most out of the Cronus Zen?

Before jumping to conclusions, it is important to understand exactly what a Cronus Zen does. In simple words, it allows users to use almost any controller on any console. Hence, they can use a PS4 controller on an Xbox Series X/S or an Xbox controller with a PS5.

However, the major selling point of the Cronus Zen is the sheer number of mods that it supports. Mods basically alter the digital working of the controller, and let Fortnite players use aim assist, hair triggers, drop shots, and jump stabilizers. Similar mods are also available for other multiplayer games such as Apex Legends, Warzone, Mortal Kombat, and other games.

Furthermore, gamers can even make their own mods that best suit their needs. This means that Fortnite pros can use mods that grant them the best mobility and enhanced aim assist.

This explains why script creators are now actively selling their Cronus Zen scripts on the internet by claiming that their script is the best for aiming and general gameplay. Surprisingly, some of these scripts sell for over $70.

Fortnite doesn't ban players for using the Cronus Zen

The biggest issue regarding the Cronus Zen is that it's undetectable. Unlike third-party software, Epic Games' anti-cheat software considers Zen to be a part of the standard player setup and therefore doesn't ban players using them.

Zen doesn't change Fortnite's script to help the owner. Instead, it simply exploits existing features like aim assist to provide an advantage. While some call this unfair, others advocate that it isn't game-breaking in any sense.

Loopers using the Zen in public lobbies isn't a big deal, but pros who already have great aim can easily dominate their competitive games with it. With millions of dollars at stake, it is definitely unfair to other players who have put in more time and effort in improving their aim.

The perfect example to elaborate on this issue is pro player Reet. Back in LAN tournaments, he wasn't performing well. However, since competitive games have started taking place online, Reet has turned out to be way more consistent and his aim looks much better. Other pros claim that this is a result of him using the Cronus Zen.

YouTuber Carter2k recently showcased how he was able to get significantly better aim just by plugging in the Cronus Zen. He also admitted that the aim enhancement can be disastrous for fair play in competitive tournaments.

To cut a long story short, using a Cronus Zen is cheating because it isn't a default machine/feature/option. Instead, it is a third-party device that only a handful of players can own to get better. From its controversial script support to limited accessiblity, there are several parameters on which the Cronus Zen has been called out.

As of now, Epic Games hasn't opened up on the matter but considering the rising dissension within the community, the developers might have to come up with a solution ahead of the Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS.

