How to fix the Fortnite Drifting White screen error?

The release of Spider-Man in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was met with a lot of excitement from gamers. The stakes further increased with the return of The Foundation skin. Millions of gamers across the globe joined the bandwagon to explore the third chapter of the popular Battle Royale segment.

The joy was shortlived as gamers experienced a major issue that prevented them from joining a match. This recurring error has been teasing gamers ever since the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

This article will reveal a few ways to fix this error and enjoy the game seamlessly without any issues.

Fortnite: Methods to overcome the White Screen error in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite's journey hasn't been as smooth as it seems. The game has faced several issues and often caused hindrance for gamers. However, the developers were quick to address and roll out updates to fix the patches.

The White Screen error is the latest issue in the game. Apparently, gamers who are trying to enter the game are encountering a completely blank white screen and are unable to proceed.

While the developers are trying to figure out a permanent fix, gamers can certainly use some tips to overcome the recurring error and enjoy the game.

1) Restarting Fortnite

This is probably the best and easiest way to get over the White Screen error. Restarting the game will close all the bugs and errors that are loading up and cause them to shut down right away.

Once the restart is complete, the system might allow gamers to override the error causing bugs and run the game seamlessly. If the issue persists even after multiple restarts, then players should refrain from entering the game and wait for Epic to roll out a hotfix patch soon.

2) Close the existing Fortnite files

The system may keep a few Fortnite files open even after gamers have exited the application long ago. These residual files often tamper the normal functionality of the game and prevent it from loading normally.

In order to eradicate these files, gamers will need to access the Task Manager and close all the remaining processes related to Fortnite. Once all these files are closed, gamers can try to access Fortnite. It is expected that the game will load without causing any issues.

Please note that the above mentioned steps are primitive methods to override the errors and do not guarantee the perfect functioning of Fortnite. The developers have already addressed the issue and are working to bring out a fix soon.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're investigating reports that players see a blank white screen when first starting up Fortnite.



We'll provide an update as we have more info. We're investigating reports that players see a blank white screen when first starting up Fortnite.We'll provide an update as we have more info. https://t.co/2B9VEss6zQ

If gamers are unable to access Fortnite even after performing the above mentioned steps, they should wait patiently for the developers to roll out an update to fix the White Screen error in Chapter 3 Season 1.

