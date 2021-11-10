How to fix Fortnite error 20006 (Chapter 2 Season 8)

Fortnite players may encounter several errors that are most common in online multiplayer games. One of the most common errors to appear in Fortnite is 'Error 20006', which is an anti-cheat error. This error can be fixed so that players can launch the game successfully and enjoy all the content waiting for them in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Arnas @Arnas6524



pls help @EpicGames I cant launch fortnite because I get error code 20006(startservice failed 2) there was no info on youtube or google.pls help @EpicGames I cant launch fortnite because I get error code 20006(startservice failed 2) there was no info on youtube or google.pls help

If this error occurs, players will be unable to launch the game, and a prompt will come up on the screen that shows the following message: “Couldn’t start the game. Error code: 20006 (Cannot create service (StartService failed: 193))”.

Fix error 20006 in a few simple steps in Fortnite

This error occurs because the Easy Anti-Cheat service installed with Fortnite is either broken, unlaunched or outdated. Fortnite does not allow players to log into the game without the anti-cheat service launching first. This is the same for almost every major online multiplayer title.

Solution 1

The first and easiest method to counter this error is to repair the anti-cheat service. Follow the following steps:

Go to C >> Program Files >> Epic Games >> Fortnite

Inside find out the file for the anti-cheat service. FortniteGame >> Binaries >> Win64/32 >> EasyAntiCheat

Inside find the Setup.exe file and run it as administrator

Select Fortnite from the games list on the application and select repair

A message should pop up saying "Successfully Installed"

Relaunch Fortnite to confirm the problem has been fixed

Solution 2

Sometimes the driver goes corrupt, and players will not be able to launch the game as the anti-cheat is not working. In this scenario, the best thing to do is rename the anti-cheat driver and let Fortnite re-download the anti-cheat when it is launched again. Fortnite will find the anti-cheat files missing and prompt to download the files, which players must accept to repair error 20006.

If these methods to fix the error do not work, players can uninstall and reinstall the game to be safe and not lose any in-game data.

