How to fix Fortnite 'Unable to sign in to PlayStation Network' error: 2021 guide

It seems, once again, PlayStation players are running into an error when signing in to Fortnite.

This has happened before and chances are high that it will happen again. Several PlayStation Fortnite players have received an error message stating the game is "Unable to sign in to your account for PlayStation Network."

Knowing Epic Games, PlayStation Fortnite players should be up and running in no time. If there is still trouble after Epic Games states they have fixed the issue, other solutions can be looked into.

Fixing the "Unable to sign in to PlayStation Network" Fortnite error (2021)

Anyone having problems when loading Fortnite on PlayStation? It’s says” unable to sign in to your account for PlayStation network. Please try again later” — AZ DROP (@dropwtf) July 22, 2021

The Fortnite Status Twitter account has acknowledged there is an issue, but not one with PlayStation users directly. It states they are affected by a broader internet issue that is affecting many of their online services.

The replies to the tweet are filled with PlayStation Fortnite players asking if PSN is down or if any other PlayStation users are experiencing the error.

Fortnite is currently impacted by a broader internet issue affecting a range of online services. We'll provide an update when players are able to jump in as normal. pic.twitter.com/TPstLv9REm — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 22, 2021

Right now, it is hard to come across a PlayStation Fortnite player who is not experiencing this issue. It seems like PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch users are doing just fine, however.

If players want to fix this problem, there are a few things they can try. First and foremost, unplug the internet connection, whether it's a modem or router, for 30 seconds and then plug it back in.

This should reset the internet. Try and log in to Fortnite on PlayStation after doing so. If that doesn't work, players should uninstall and reinstall the battle royale on their system to see if that solves the problem.

These are the only two viable solutions for PlayStation players. If neither of those work, then it is not a problem that can be fixed alone. Players will have to wait for Epic Games and Sony to turn things around.

The issue affecting Fortnite's online services is something they will have to figure out themselves. Once they do, stay tuned to the Fortnite Status Twitter account for an update on when the issue has been taken care of.

