How to fix Friend Request bug in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games has done a great job at keeping bugs in Fortnite to a minimum. The game is decently optimized and runs smoothly on almost all devices, including low-end PCs, consoles, and even mobile phones. However, there are still a few bugs that show up every now and then, and they can be extremely annoying for players.

A similar bug recently appeared in the Battle Royale game. As soon as players log in, the game starts spamming them with a 'Friend Request accepted' notification for all the friends players have on their list. For players who have several in-game friends, this can be seriously annoying as they are spammed with a lot of notifications. Even after players hop into a match, these requests still keep on appearing.

Fortunately, while Epic Games is working on a fix for the Friend Request bug in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players can use a temporary fix to solve the problem. Although this isn't the ultimate solution to the bug, players can still play the game without any distractions.

Step-by-step guide to fixing the Friend Request bug in Fortnite

After a long-stagnant run, Epic Games has finally delivered some of the greatest seasons players have seen in the game in a while. Chapter 3 Season 3 has everything from ridable animals and ballers to Darth Vader and the original Battle Pass skins. Naturally, a persistent bug can be an annoying hiccup for those trying to enjoy the vibe of the ongoing season.

YEETusgafetus @yeetusgafetus When is Fortnite gonna fix the friend request accepted bug lmao, it’s been a week now and it’s been happening since the season release When is Fortnite gonna fix the friend request accepted bug lmao, it’s been a week now and it’s been happening since the season release

Thankfully, there is an easy way to solve the Friend Request bug that has currently plagued the game. Players can get rid of the bug by tweaking their settings through the following steps:

Step 1: Head to the sidebar and click on the settings tab.

Setting tabs in the Main menu (Image via VYC Gaming/YouTube)

Step 2: Go to the last tab or Account Settings.

Account Settings in the settings menu (Image via VYC Gaming/YouTube)

Step 3: Turn off the 'Show Social Notifications' option.

Show Social Notifications option in Account Settings (Image via VYC Gaming/YouTube)

Step 4: Restart the game after applying the settings.

Friend Request bug in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 fixed (Image via VYC Gaming/YouTube)

Players can get rid of the persistent Friend Request bug in the game using the aforementioned steps. However, this would also disable notifications for party invites. Therefore, players can only hope for Epic Games to fix the bug as soon as possible so they can enjoy the game without any distractions.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is still full of XP glitches

Bugs like these can be seriously annoying for players as it ruins the experience of the game. However, there is still one glitch in the game that players wish would never go away. Ever since XP glitches emerged in the Creative mode, it has been the best way to level up fast. Fortunately for players, the ongoing season also has enough XP glitches to grant them unlimited XP in the game.

𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓴𝓪𝓻 @iAmMaidenless So I did this thing on my f2p account.



Went up to a +1,069,947 streak. Left the map 1½ hours before it expired so I could've gotten more.



Clickbaiters on yt be like, "how to get a mILliOn xp" when you get less than 5k.



Glitch King says 20K and you get 1M xp in fortnite. So I did this thing on my f2p account. Went up to a +1,069,947 streak. Left the map 1½ hours before it expired so I could've gotten more.Clickbaiters on yt be like, "how to get a mILliOn xp" when you get less than 5k.Glitch King says 20K and you get 1M xp in fortnite. https://t.co/vwrPyijr4C

Every other day, players still end up finding several Creative island codes that offer unlimited XP. Given that many players are upset about the XP system nerf in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the plethora of XP glitches comes as a major relief to fans who do not want to spend all that time grinding the Battle Royale game.

