How to fix Friend Request bug in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games has done a great job at keeping bugs in Fortnite to a minimum. The game is decently optimized and runs smoothly on almost all devices, including low-end PCs, consoles, and even mobile phones. However, there are still a few bugs that show up every now and then, and they can be extremely annoying for players.
A similar bug recently appeared in the Battle Royale game. As soon as players log in, the game starts spamming them with a 'Friend Request accepted' notification for all the friends players have on their list. For players who have several in-game friends, this can be seriously annoying as they are spammed with a lot of notifications. Even after players hop into a match, these requests still keep on appearing.
Fortunately, while Epic Games is working on a fix for the Friend Request bug in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players can use a temporary fix to solve the problem. Although this isn't the ultimate solution to the bug, players can still play the game without any distractions.
Step-by-step guide to fixing the Friend Request bug in Fortnite
After a long-stagnant run, Epic Games has finally delivered some of the greatest seasons players have seen in the game in a while. Chapter 3 Season 3 has everything from ridable animals and ballers to Darth Vader and the original Battle Pass skins. Naturally, a persistent bug can be an annoying hiccup for those trying to enjoy the vibe of the ongoing season.
Thankfully, there is an easy way to solve the Friend Request bug that has currently plagued the game. Players can get rid of the bug by tweaking their settings through the following steps:
Step 1: Head to the sidebar and click on the settings tab.
Step 2: Go to the last tab or Account Settings.
Step 3: Turn off the 'Show Social Notifications' option.
Step 4: Restart the game after applying the settings.
Players can get rid of the persistent Friend Request bug in the game using the aforementioned steps. However, this would also disable notifications for party invites. Therefore, players can only hope for Epic Games to fix the bug as soon as possible so they can enjoy the game without any distractions.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is still full of XP glitches
Bugs like these can be seriously annoying for players as it ruins the experience of the game. However, there is still one glitch in the game that players wish would never go away. Ever since XP glitches emerged in the Creative mode, it has been the best way to level up fast. Fortunately for players, the ongoing season also has enough XP glitches to grant them unlimited XP in the game.
Every other day, players still end up finding several Creative island codes that offer unlimited XP. Given that many players are upset about the XP system nerf in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the plethora of XP glitches comes as a major relief to fans who do not want to spend all that time grinding the Battle Royale game.