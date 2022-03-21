How to fully unlock the Omni Sword in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

A customizable pickaxe in Fortnite is no longer a fan's wildest fantasy after the Omni Sword was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 2. Following custom skins, gliders, and back blings, players can now also curate the pickaxe of their dreams.

The Omni Sword comes with 14 styles of blades and 14 colors. It also has seven different guards and voice samples that players can choose from. Clearly, fans want to know how to unlock the thousands of different combinations they can create for their own Omni Sword.

To fully unlock the Omni Sword in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players must complete the Omni Sword quests and collect Omni Chips. These chips can then be used to unlock all available customizations.

What is Omni Sword Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Players need Omni Chips to fully unlock their Omni Swords. To do this, players should purchase the Battle Pass and unlock the Omni Sword using the Battle Stars. Once players have unlocked the sword, they will be able to access the Omni Sword Quests.

New Omni Sword Quests are released every week for eight weeks and reward Omni Chips for completion. Once players have enough chips stacked up, they can go to the “Reprogram Omni Sword Pickaxe” section of the Battle Pass tab and unlock new blades, guards, colors, and sounds.

The cost of upgrades ranges from four to six chips each. To fully unlock the Omni Sword in Chapter 3 Season 2, players will need a total of 184 chips.

How to complete the weekly Omni Sword Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Similar to the Color Bottles from Chapter 2 Season 8, Omni Chips are also stashed in groups of three all across the island. Players can grab these chips from three new POIs every week, giving them nine chips from completing the quests.

The Omni Sword Quests simply provides the name of the POI where the chips will spawn. Once players reach the POI, the mini-map will mark the exact location of the chips.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Here's a guide to help assist you with finding the Week 1 Omni Chips.



Omni Chips are a new addition to this season allowing you to unlock new styles, colours and sounds for your Omi Sword Pickaxe #Fortnite Week 1 Omni ChipsHere's a guide to help assist you with finding the Week 1 Omni Chips.Omni Chips are a new addition to this season allowing you to unlock new styles, colours and sounds for your Omi Sword Pickaxe #Fortnite Week 1 Omni Chips 👾Here's a guide to help assist you with finding the Week 1 Omni Chips.Omni Chips are a new addition to this season allowing you to unlock new styles, colours and sounds for your Omi Sword Pickaxe https://t.co/Wvos73OaBV

Apart from the nine chips from the Omni Sword Quests, players can also obtain two chips each from completing the season quests. With 23 chips a week for eight weeks, players can collect exactly 184 chips by the end of the season. Therefore, one cannot afford to miss even a single Omni Chip if they want to fully unlock their Omni Sword in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Edited by Shaheen Banu