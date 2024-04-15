Apollo was added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2 during the update v29.20. The character was showcased via leaked concept art months in advance, and since then, the community has been wanting Epic Games to add it to the game. Given that the current theme is Greek mythology, Apollo has become one of the most sought-after cosmetics.

The character is tailored to the season and is perfect for players who want to cosplay as Greek Gods from antiquity. Since he has a LEGO Style as well, the skin can also be used in LEGO Mode. This makes the cosmetic more versatile and adds to overall usability. That being said, here's how to get Apollo skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Apollo skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Apollo skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 15, 2024), the Apollo skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Dawn's King Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises four cosmetic items:

Apollo (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Apollo's Sunrise (Back Bling)

Apollo's Sunrise (Pickaxe)

Eternal Rays (Item Wrap + Reactive)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Apollo Fortnite Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 2,300 V-Bucks).

Apollo Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Those who want to purchase Apollo (Outfit + LEGO Style) individually can do so for 1,800 V-Bucks. Apollo's Sunrise (Back Bling) and Apollo's Sunrise (Pickaxe) are included in the price. Eternal Rays (Item Wrap + Reactive) can be purchased individually as well for 500 V-Bucks.

How long could Apollo skin stay in the Item Shop?

Apollo skin could be listed in the Item Shop until the end of April 2024 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

With Apollo being tailor-made for Chapter 5 Season 2's Greek mythology theme, the skin could be listed in the Item Shop for a while. Epic Games will likely promote the character as much as possible. As such, the cosmetics could be listed until the end of April 2024.

Furthermore, much like Charon, Apollo could also be added to the island as an NPC. This is a trend that Epic Games has been following for some time now. As mentioned, given the links between the seasonal theme and the character, it makes perfect sense.

