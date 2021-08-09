How to get the Ariana Grande Fortnite XOXO emote

The much-loved Fortnite Rift Tour has finally ended; however, the celebrations are still in full swing, and according to leakers and dataminers, this was only just the start of things to come in the future.

Although it's too early to say anything for certain, prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR seems to think that another Rift Tour will occur in 2022 as well. However, loopers will have to wait for that possibility to come true.

The Rift Tour spray that will be a reward for tomorrow's challenges is codenamed "RiftTour2021"



The name "RiftTour2021" suggests that this won't be the last Rift Tour we've had. Maybe this will become an annual thing? 👀 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 8, 2021

On the other hand, loopers will not have to wait much longer to grab the upcoming Ariana Grande Fortnite XOXO emote, which seems to be spelled with zeros instead of the letter "O".

The Fortnite XOXO emote will be up for grabs in a few hours, but it cannot be purchased from the Item Shop. Players will have to complete a series of challenges before they can acquire it and show it off to friends.

While these tasks may be challenging, Epic Games is giving players a week's time to complete them. With that said, here's how players can go about obtaining the Ariana Grande Fortnite XOXO emote in record time in-game.

The Rift Tour challenges are now In-Game but they are still locked.



The first challenges will be available in 24 hours, and the last few in 8 days! pic.twitter.com/FwyF1Dt54j — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 8, 2021

How to obtain the Ariana Grande Fortnite XOXO emote

In order to obtain the Ariana Grande Fortnite XOXO emote, players will have to complete the first set of the Rift Tour that will go live on 9 August 2021, at 10.00 am ET.

These are the challenges players have to complete:

Play matches with friends - 0/10 (30,000 XP) Reach top 25 with a friend - 0/5 (30,000 XP) Use an Alien Hologram Pad at Weeping Woods or Green Steel Bridge - 0/1 (No reward) Complete post-Rift Tour quests - 0/3 (XOXO Emote)

Completing the first two challenges will reward players with 60,000 experience points, while completing the third one will complete the first set of Rift Tour quests and reward players with the XOXO emote.

How to complete the challenges

1) "Play matches with friends" and "Reach the top 25 with a friend"

In order to complete the first two challenges, players will have to play a total of 10 matches with friends and reach the top 25 during any five matches. There is no limit to the number of matches players can play to complete the challenge.

2) Use an Alien Hologram Pad at Weeping Woods or the Green Steel Bridge

In order to complete this challenge, players will simply have to interact once with the Alien Hologram at Weeping Woods or Green Steel Bridge.

