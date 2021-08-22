How to get Bim Bam Boom emote in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite has added a new emote to the Item Shop, and it is currently taking over the entire community. The extremely addictive song by Carla Lazzari, Bim Bam Toi, has made its way into Fortnite, and everybody, from players to content creators, is going gaga over how catchy the song tune is.

HOW IS THIS SO CATCHY!!🔥 — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) August 21, 2021

This song, however, is from a viral TikTok trend in 2019, and it was huge in France at the time. Many French players have also let their disgust be known and did not appreciate Fortnite adding the song to the game.

The rare emote, Bim Bam Boom, was added to the Item Shop yesterday, and players can own this emote if they happen to like it. Many other items have also been featured in the latest Fortnite Item Shop update and there are quite a few cosmetics that are eye-catching.

How to purchase the Bim Bam Boom emote in Fortnite

The Bim Bam Boom emote was added to the Item Shop in Fortnite Season 7 yesterday, and players can get hold of the emote with a few simple steps. However, this is a paid emote, and players will need to spend 500 V-Bucks to add it to their inventory. Here's how to do it:

Load up Fortnite

From the main screen, go to Item Shop

Look over in the Featured section where cosmetics are only available for a day

Bim Bam Boom is the only rare emote available in the section. Players can purchase it for 500 V-bucks

There are a few other cosmetics returning to the shop that might interest players. The Cozy Chomps skin and Sharky Shawl back bling from Chapter 2 - Season 3 are available for 1,200 V-Bucks.

The Cozy Chomps set is now available for a short time in the Fortnite Item Shop (Image via Pinterest)

If any player wants to match their set with their glider, they should definitely check out the Sail Shark glider. It is a legendary variant glider and can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Also Read: Fortnite leaks reveal creepy version of Fishstick, "The Sideways" loot tiers and anti-Mothership bomb

Edited by Sabine Algur