How to get Black Widow (Snow Suit) Skin in Fortnite

Black Widow is perhaps one of the oldest Fortnite Marvel skins. Given the character's reputation and lore in the MCU, it was obvious that Epic Games wanted to make her a part of the Metaverse. While the skin in question is not the best when it comes to the Marvel Series, it is a staple in many ways. As such, there is still a lot of hype surrounding it.

This Black Widow Skin is not the original version of the character. This is the Snow Suit version. The original, known as the Black Widow Outfit, is a bit rare to spot in-game.

With all this in mind, here is how to get the Black Widow Skin in Fortnite.

Black Widow (Snow Suit) in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Black Widow (Snow Suit) Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 16, 2024), the Black Widow (Snow Suit) Bundle and other cosmetics related to the character are available in the Fortnite Item Shop. You can either purchase all cosmetics as a whole via the bundle or initially purchase them as per your needs/requirements.

Here is the complete list of all Black Widow (Snow Suit) cosmetics:

Black Widow (Snow Suit + LEGO Style)

Widow's Light (Back Bling)

Widow's Fangs (Pickaxe)

Widowmaker (Glider)

The entire Fortnite Black Widow (Snow Suit) Bundle costs 2,200 V-Bucks after discounts. It contains all the aforementioned cosmetics. If Epic Games decides to add any cosmetics to the bundle in the future, you will get them free of cost.

If you decide that you only want the Black Widow (Snow Suit) Skin, you can purchase it separately for 1,500 V-Bucks. Widow's Light (Back Bling) is included in the price. As for Widow's Fangs (Pickaxe) and Widowmaker (Glider), you can purchase them separately for 800 V-Bucks each.

If you do decide to buy all the cosmetics individually, you will end up paying 3,100 V-Bucks for everything related to the Fortnite Black Widow (Snow Suit) Bundle. This means it is economically wiser to purchase the bundle and save 900 V-Bucks.

How long will Black Widow (Snow Suit) stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Black Widow (Snow Suit) is in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Given that the Black Widow (Snow Suit) was added to the Item Shop after the last rotation, it could remain in-game until the weekend. However, as mentioned, with the skin not being as popular as the OG Black Widow, Epic Games may decide to replace it with some other cosmetic before the week is over.

Thankfully, since the skin is not exclusive in nature, it will rotate back into the Item Shop soon enough. It may take a few months, but it will be featured eventually. So, if you want to purchase the skin but are short on V-Bucks, there's no need to panic; it will be back in-game in due time.

