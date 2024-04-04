Brite Agent Skin in Fortnite is the newest member to join the Metaverse. Unlike other characters that are added for the purpose of being highlighted in Battle Royale mode, Brite Agent is different. She, alongside her associated cosmetics and items, has been crafted for LEGO Fortnite in general. Given how popular the mode has become, this makes sense.

What makes her stand out from other cosmetics in-game is that she has a few LEGO items associated with her. This is rather new given that the mode was introduced only last year (2023) in December. That being said, here is how to get Brite Agent Skin in Fortnite.

Brite Agent Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Brite Agent Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 4, 2024), the Brite Agent Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Operation Brite Set are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises a total of two cosmetic items and 13 LEGO items. They are:

Brite Agent (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style)

Starbrite Pack Back Bling)

Brite Bedroom Decor (Brite Bed, Brite Cloud Rug, Brite Cupboard, Brite Dresser, Brite Lamp, Brite Nightstand, Brite Planter, Brite Seat, Brite Vanity Mirror, Colorful Ceiling Fan, Large Brite Rug, Llamacorn Statue, and Small Brite Cloud Table)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and LEGO items that are part of the Operation Brite Starter Pack can purchase them for $3.75. There is no way to purchase any cosmetic item or LEGO item individually. Furthermore, those who want access to all the aforementioned items will have to purchase the Operation Brite Starter Pack themselves. It cannot be gifted.

It's important to note here that only cosmetics are part of the Operation Brite Set. The LEGO items do not belong to any sets.

How long could Brite Agent Skin stay in the Item Shop?

Brite Agent Skin could stay in the Item Shop until the end of Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

With the Brite Agent Skin only very recently being added to the Item Shop, it should stay for a while. As it is part of a Starter Pack, it could remain listed until the end of Chapter 5 Season 2. Epic Games will add a new Starter Pack in Chapter 5 Season 3. However, this is subject to change based on Epic Games' discretion.

