Castor, Elmira, and Delirium skins were added during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6 (update v6.30) and Chapter 2 Season 1 (update v11.01), respectively. All three characters are themed around magic and the arcane arts. Based on their design, a lot of work went into each of them to help make them stand out from the crowd. While they have no connection to the lore as such, they are still part of everything else in the game.

Castor, Elmira, and Delirium skins now have their own LEGO Style, making them usable in LEGO mode. Sadly, they can't shape the landscape using their magic, but you can by using the best LEGO Fortnite seeds to create the perfect open-world experience.

That being said, here is how to get Castor, Elmira, and Delirium skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Castor, Elmira, and Delirium skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Castor, Elmira, and Delirium skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (April 17, 2024), the Castor, Elmira, and Delirium skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Arcane Arts Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises 11 cosmetic items. They are:

Elmira (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Tome Pouch (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Castor (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Spellbinder (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Delirium (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Illusion Rune (Back Bling)

Spellslinger (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles)

Spellbound Staff (Pickaxe)

Witchia Axe (Pickaxe)

Magic Wings (Glider)

Witchy (Item Wrap + Animated)

However, the aforementioned cosmetics are not part of any discounted bundle. Players interested in obtaining these cosmetics that belong to the Arcane Arts Set will have to purchase them at full price.

Cosmetics that are part of the Arcane Arts Set are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Elmira (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style), Castor (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style), and Delirium (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks. Their respective Back Blings (Tome Pouch, Spellbinder, and Delirium) are included in the price.

Spellslinger (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles), Spellbound Staff (Pickaxe), and Witchia Axe (Pickaxe) can be purchased individually for 800 V-Bucks each. Magic Wings (Glider) and Witchy (Item Wrap + Animated) can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.

Note: All the aforementioned cosmetics can be gifted.

How long could Castor, Elmira, and Delirium skins stay in the Item Shop?

Castor, Elmira, and Delirium skins could be listed in the Item Shop until the end of this week (Image via Epic Games)

As all the skins and cosmetics have been in circulation for years, it's safe to say that they will not be listed in the Item Shop for very long and will likely be rotated out by the end of this week. Nevertheless, as they are not exclusive, they should be added back to the Item Shop in the future.

