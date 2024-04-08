Charon Skin was added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2, and according to the community, the character in question is merely a reskin of Oro. Keeping in mind the similar design features, it's not too difficult to spot the similarities between the two skins. Nevertheless, it's still a great skin that pays homage to the ongoing theme of the current season. Taking into account how well-crafted it is, it's a great addition to the in-game locker.

To add icing to the cake, the Charon Skin has a LEGO Style as well. Given how popular the mode has become since the introduction of cars, players will definitely be used in the open world setting as well. That being said, here is how to get Charon Skin in Fortnite.

Charon Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Charon Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 8, 2024), Charon Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Stygian Boatman Set, are listed in the in-game Item Shop. The set comprises four cosmetic items. They are:

Charon (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Styx Skiff (Back Bling)

Stygian Oar (Pickaxe)

Shade's Promise (Item Wrap) [Reactive]

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Stygian Boatman Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,500 V-Bucks (the actual price is 2,000 V-Bucks).

Cosmetics associated with the Stygian Boatman Set can be purchased individually (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Those who want to purchase Charon (Outfit + LEGO Style) individually can do so as well. Costing 1,200 V-Bucks, the skin comes with the Styx Skiff (Back Bling). Stygian Oar (Pickaxe) and Shade's Promise (Item Wrap) [Reactive] can also be purchased individually for 500 and 300 V-Bucks respectively.

How long could Charon Skin stay in the Item Shop?

Charon Skin could be listed until the next major update (v29.20) (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Since Charon is one of the newest skins to be added to the Item Shop, it might be available for purchase until the next major update (v29.20). Aside from the fact that Epic Games wants to promote the character, he is also closely related to the theme of the current season. The naming scheme of his cosmetics suggests that he is connected to Cerberus and The Underworld.

As such, he is the ferryman that ferries souls across the river Styx and into the afterlife. Although this has no impact on the storyline and will likely not evolve into something more than mere cosmetics, it is an intersecting reference.

