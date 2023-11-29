The Fortnite Competitor's Time Brella Glider was perhaps one of the hardest cosmetics to obtain in Chapter 4 Season 5, as players had to participate in Ranked Cups for a chance to win it. Given the fierce competition, and considering that one had to earn 75 points, casual players were unlikely to get it. However, that is all in the past.

Epic Games has changed certain parameters that make acquiring the Competitor's Time Brella Glider easier. Everyone who is part of Chapter 4 Season 5 is now eligible to obtain the cosmetic, and the best part is that there's not much needed to do.

This article talks about how to get the Competitor's Time Brella for free in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Competitor's Time Brella is up for grabs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

The Competitior's Time Brella Glider can be obtained for free by playing Ranked mode, which includes Zero Build and Battle Royale. Based on the information provided by Epic Games, you need to complete one Ranked Quest before Chapter 4 Season 5 ends.

This can be anything from getting a certain number of eliminations or using a particular item/weapon in Ranked Mode. To make the task easier, you can play with a friend to make it easier. This is strongly advised if you have never played Ranked Mode before or do not play Solo on a regular basis.

Keep in mind that once the Ranked Quest is complete, you are free to play whatever else you would like. The Competitor's Time Brella Glider will be added to your in-game Locker at the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Why is Epic Games giving the Fortnite Competitor's Time Brella to everyone?

Over the past few days, there have been several issues related to Cash Cups. As such, many players have been unable to participate. Some of them have been canceled and rescheduled as well. Due to these issues, Epic Games likely reduced the prerequisite needed to obtain the Competitor's Time Brella Glider.

Furthermore, on November 25, Epic Games announced that all remaining Ranked Cups would be canceled for the season. They mentioned that they were working on a fix, and it needed to have the feature re-introduced in update v28.00 (Chapter 5 Season 1).

Can I obtain/buy the Competitor's Time Brella in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

For the time being, there is no information about obtaining/buying the Competitor's Time Brella in Chapter 5 Season 1. Since it's likely exclusive to OG Fortnite, it may be vaulted once the current season ends.

For this reason, it's best to play Ranked mode and complete one Ranked Quest to obtain it for free while the option is still available. Epic Games is likely to introduce a new Ranked Glider for players to earn via Ranked/Cash Cups in Chapter 5 Season 1.

