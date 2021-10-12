How to get the Cube Assassin skin early in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is all about the three different types of Cubes and how they are gearing up to change the island. The Queen Cube, aka Golden Cube, is a significant part of this season's lore. With that in mind, Epic Games teased the Cube Assassin skin, which will be the first of its kind in the game.

The skin is currently unreleased, but there is a way to experience it in a match. This is not an easy way to acquire a new skin. Fortnite players may have to make multiple attempts before successfully attaining the Cube Assassin skin. This will require a bit of tact, but it is worth the effort.

The Cube Assassin is a reactive skin and is highly entertaining to play with. The cubed theme has been integrated smoothly. All players will likely want to acquire it once it is officially released. Until then, Fortnite players will have to use the method below to try the unreleased Cube Assassin skin.

Cube Assassin skin in Fortnite Season 8 is a tricky catch

The basic procedure to procure the skin is easy, but a lot depends on probability and match conditions. Below are the three things players will have to do to acquire the Cube Assassin skin in Fortnite Season 8.

Players will require the Mystique skin and shape-shifting emote that comes with the skin.

Next, enter a Sideways anomaly and find the Cube Assassin NPC once she spawns.

Defeat the NPC and leave the anomaly.

Use the shape-shifting emote to turn into the Cube Assassin.

Go to a Sideways POI and do the Sideways glitch to keep the skin on for the entirety of the match.

The problem with this method is that the Cube NPC does not always spawn in the Sideways anomaly. Furthermore, players will have limited time to defeat the NPC after spotting her. Keep in mind that this glitch cannot be performed without the Mystique skin and emote.

Players should hurry and experience the skin before Epic Games fixes the Sideways glitch, making it impossible for players to keep the Cube Assassin skin for the rest of the match.

