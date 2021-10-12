×
Create
Notifications

How to get the Cube Assassin skin early in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Find the Cube Assassin NPC in Sideways anomaly in Fortnite Season 8 (Image via Wallpapersden)
Find the Cube Assassin NPC in Sideways anomaly in Fortnite Season 8 (Image via Wallpapersden)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 12, 2021 05:39 PM IST
News

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is all about the three different types of Cubes and how they are gearing up to change the island. The Queen Cube, aka Golden Cube, is a significant part of this season's lore. With that in mind, Epic Games teased the Cube Assassin skin, which will be the first of its kind in the game.

The name of this outfit will be Cube Assassin! #Fortnite https://t.co/WV8YoQFVG0

The skin is currently unreleased, but there is a way to experience it in a match. This is not an easy way to acquire a new skin. Fortnite players may have to make multiple attempts before successfully attaining the Cube Assassin skin. This will require a bit of tact, but it is worth the effort.

The Cube Assassin is a reactive skin and is highly entertaining to play with. The cubed theme has been integrated smoothly. All players will likely want to acquire it once it is officially released. Until then, Fortnite players will have to use the method below to try the unreleased Cube Assassin skin.

Cube Assassin skin in Fortnite Season 8 is a tricky catch

The basic procedure to procure the skin is easy, but a lot depends on probability and match conditions. Below are the three things players will have to do to acquire the Cube Assassin skin in Fortnite Season 8.

You can get the unreleased "Cube Assassin" skin by eliminating the npc found in the sideways and using the shape-shift emote!The skin's reactive is fantastic! #Fortnite https://t.co/2l3ddgj4sr
  • Players will require the Mystique skin and shape-shifting emote that comes with the skin.
  • Next, enter a Sideways anomaly and find the Cube Assassin NPC once she spawns.
  • Defeat the NPC and leave the anomaly.
  • Use the shape-shifting emote to turn into the Cube Assassin.
  • Go to a Sideways POI and do the Sideways glitch to keep the skin on for the entirety of the match.

The problem with this method is that the Cube NPC does not always spawn in the Sideways anomaly. Furthermore, players will have limited time to defeat the NPC after spotting her. Keep in mind that this glitch cannot be performed without the Mystique skin and emote.

Also Read

Would you purchase the “Cube Assassin” outfit if it was in the #Fortnite crew pack? 🤔 I personally would! 🙌🔥{#Fortnite #FortniteNews} https://t.co/vaIzWnURWy

Players should hurry and experience the skin before Epic Games fixes the Sideways glitch, making it impossible for players to keep the Cube Assassin skin for the rest of the match.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी