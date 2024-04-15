How to get Dark Bomber skin in Fortnite

Dark Bomber is considered a reskin of Brite Bomber in Fortnite. She was added in Chapter 1 Season 6 during the update v6.01 and is part of the Dark Series. Cosmetics belonging to the Dark Series have a villainous purple glow to them. Based on lore, it's still unclear why they look as they do, but it seems to have something to do with Kevin The Cube. However, for the most part, it is all just cosmetic.

Dark Bomber comes with her very own LEGO Style as well. This means that she can be used in LEGO mode while exploring the open world. For fans of the Dark Series, this is a win-win situation. That being said, here is how to get the Dark Bomber skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Dark Bomber skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Dark Bomber skin is currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 15, 2024), the Dark Bomber skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Lightning & Thunderstorms Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises four cosmetic items:

Dark Bomber (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Dark Bag (Back Bling)

Thunder Crash (Pickaxe + Reactive)

Dark Glyph (Glider)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Dark Bomber Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 2,900 V-Bucks).

Dark Bomber Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Those who want to purchase Dark Bomber (Outfit + LEGO Style) individually can do so for 1,200 V-Bucks. Dark Bag (Back Bling) is included in the price. Thunder Crash (Pickaxe + Reactive) and Dark Glyph (Glider) can be purchased individually as well for 1,200 and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long could Dark Bomber skin stay in the Item Shop?

Dark Bomber could be listed in the Item Shop until the end of this week. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Although Dark Bomber has been around since Chapter 1 Season 6, she is still very popular within the community. This is why she is listed in the Item Shop now and then. Given that Epic Games wants new players to know she exists within the game's ecosystem, she could be listed for a while.

Based on past trends, the Dark Bomber skin and all associated cosmetics could stay in the Fortnite Item Shop until the end of this week. This would also give players enough time to decide if they want to purchase the skin or not. Once vaulted, it will be rotated out of the Item Shop and added back again at a later time.

