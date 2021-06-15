How to get the Doctor Slone skin in Fortnite Season 7

Epic has recently rolled out v17.00 update that kicked off Fortnite Season 7 on June 8th.

The Alien-themed season has rolled out several new features, including a new Battle Pass system, several new NPCs, and new weapons.

The Battle Pass trailer was revealed prior to the launch of Season 7. Fans got a glimpse into the storyline and were also able to view the possible Battle Pass cosmetics.

Alien forces have invaded the Island while Doctor Slone leads the Imagined Order against them.



Team up with Guggimon, Rick Sanchez, Kymera and more as the cosmic war rages.



Jump into battle in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/BuuhnRNY3Q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

The mysterious Dr. Slone also made the first public appearance as the central protagonist in charge of leading the attack against alien invasion.

Ever since Dr. Slone made her appearance, players have been wondering how to get the cosmetic in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Dr. Slone skin through Battle Pass rewards

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass is a bit different from the previous season's Battle Passes. Epic has introduced pages to the Battle Pass that can be unlocked by ranking up the tiers or claiming a specific number of rewards.

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass consists of a number of cosmetics of Dr. Slone. Players will encounter the first Dr. Slone skin on page eight of the Battle Pass. Loopers can unlock this page by reaching level 70 of the Battle Pass or by claiming around 60 rewards.

Can we talk about how great this character is? idk what it is but Dr. Slone from fortnite is so charming I love her pic.twitter.com/498MTLJ6on — SmileJackal (@SmileJackal) June 8, 2021

In order to claim the cosmetic, players will need to spend nine Battle stars once they reach page eight of the Battle Pass.

Battlesuit Slone cosmetic is available on page nine of Battle Pass. This page can be unlocked by reaching level 80 or by claiming 75 rewards in Fortnite Season 7. Loopers will be able to unlock the skin with eight Battle Stars.

Doctor Slone in a Battlesuit pic.twitter.com/SGaSu4zT7M — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

There are two more Dr. Slone cosmetics that are available in Fortnite from the Bonus Rewards section.

Gamers need to claim a total of 100 rewards to unlock page 1 of the Bonus Rewards. Loopers can see the Battlestrip Slone over there, which can be claimed in exchange for 20 Battle Stars.

The last Dr. Slone cosmetic item is available on page two of the Bonus Rewards. In order to unlock this page, loopers are required to claim a total of 105 rewards.

Corny Complications 🛸



Dr. Slone is SO COOL so i wanted to make a render showcasing her! hope you guys like it! <3 #Fortnite #FortniteInvasion @FNCreate @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/VpEA8VwzMe — ColorCoral (@ColorCoral27) June 11, 2021

Once the page has been unlocked, gamers will encounter the Doctor Slone Shades cosmetic. Gamers can own this particular Dr. Slone skin in exchange for 15 Battle Stars.

