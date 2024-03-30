Dutch Skin was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, and it is one of the oldest outfits to be added to the game on the occasion of Easter. Despite the character being old, the aesthetics of the cosmetics are on point. Sadly, Dutch has never been featured on the island as an NPC. Nevertheless, he's still loved by the community given the design.

On that note, Dutch now has a LEGO Style as well which makes him usable in LEGO mode. However, the design looks a bit different from the outfit that is featured in Battle Royale. That being said, here is how to get Dutch Skin in Fortnite.

Dutch Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Dutch Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 30), Dutch Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Dapper Rabbit Fortnite Bundle, are listed in the Item Shop. The set consists of three cosmetic items and one Emote. They are

Dutch (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Bunny Hop (Emote)

Skellebun Key (Back Bling + Styles)

Candlehopera (Pickaxe)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Dapper Rabbit Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,700 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase Dutch (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles) individually can do so as well. It will cost 1,200 V-Bucks and contain the Skellebun Key (Back Bling + Styles). Candlehopera (Pickaxe) and Bunny Hop (Emote) can be purchased individually for 800 and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.

Note: Bunny Hop (Emote) does not belong to the Dapper Rabbit Set, but is sold in the Dapper Rabbit Bundle.

How long could Dutch Skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Dutch Skin will likely be listed until Easter (2024) (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Dutch Fortnite Skin will likely stay in the Item Shop until Easter (2024). As the cosmetics are seasonal in nature, they rotate out of the Item Shop once the occasion ends. That being said, if you miss out on obtaining the Dutch Skin this time around, you will have to wait a while before it is listed again.

As mentioned, since Dutch is related to Easter, it will only be rotated back into the Item Shop next year around Easter time. There will be a year's wait before you will be able to see the cosmetics listed.

