Fastball and Slugger Skins were introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 8 during update v8.20 (March 28, 2019), both themed around baseball. As such, their design reflects aspects of the sport and takes a lot of inspiration from elements found in the game. Although they are not very popular as they do not stand out significantly, owing to how old they are, they are still sought after by collectors.

Overall, it makes them more usable with the addition of LEGO Styles. Players can cosplay as Fastball and/or Slugger while exploring their vast open world. That said, here is how to get Fastball and Slugger Skins in Fortnite.

Fastball and Slugger Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Fastball and Slugger Skins are currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 10, 2024), the Fastball and Slugger Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Three Strikes Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises six items and cosmetics. They are:

Fastball (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Double Play (Back Bling)

Slugger (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Strike Zone (Back Bling)

Grand Slammer (Pickaxe)

Home Run (Glider)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Three Strikes Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks (the actual price is 3,400 V-Bucks).

Three Strikes Bundle can be purchased at a discounted price in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Fastball (Outfit + LEGO Style) and/or Slugger (Outfit + LEGO Style) can also be purchased individually. They cost 1,200 V-Bucks each and feature their respective Back Blings: Double Play and Strike Zone. Grand Slammer (Pickaxe) and Home Run (Glider) can be purchased individually as well for 500 V-Bucks each.

How long could Fastball and Slugger Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Fastball and Slugger Skins could be listed in the Item Shop until the end of this week. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As mentioned, while the skins are not spectacular, owing to their association with baseball, many players do want to add them to their lockers. Given that fact, Epic Games will likely keep them listed until the end of this week.

This will give players ample time to purchase them if they so choose. If not, there's always next time. As the skins are not exclusive, they will be rotated back into the Item Shop again at a later date.

