How to get Focus Skin in Fortnite

The Focus Skin in Fortnite is one of the older characters to be added to the game. It was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9, and despite being old, it is still very popular within the community, thanks to its design aesthetics. As such, Epic Games keeps bringing the character back into the Item Shop every now and then. Even so, it is a rare sight to see a player use it in-game.

Nevertheless, given that the Focus Skin now has a LEGO Style, a lot more players will be using it. Suffice it to say, Epic Games has done a brilliant job with the LEGO Style. It's true to the original skin and is rather unique.

That being said, here is how to get the Focus Skin in the game.

Focus Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Focus Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 5, 2024), Focus Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Focal Point Set, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The set comprises five cosmetic items. They are:

Focus (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style)

Chuck Pack (Back Bling + Style)

Fixation (Pickaxe + Style)

Vision Board (Glider)

Controlled Focus (Item Wrap) [Animated]

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Fortnite Focal Point Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase Focus (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style) individually can do so as well. It will cost 1,200 V-Bucks and come with the Chuck Pack (Back Bling + Style)

Fortnite's Fixation (Pickaxe + Style) and Vision Board (Glider) can be purchased individually as well for 800 V-Bucks each. That being said, there is no way to obtain Controlled Focus (Item Wrap) [Animated] separately. It can only be obtained via the Focal Point Bundle.

Note: Some cosmetics that are associated with the Focal Point Set were given out for free. The price of the overall Focal Point Bundle may vary from player to player.

How long could Focus Skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Focus Skin could stay listed in the Item Shop until the end of this week (Image via Epic Games)

Although the Focus Skin is not the most popular in-game, given its sleek design, many players use it in competitive gaming.

As such, Epic Games may keep it in the Item Shop until the end of this week. This would allow players to purchase it at their own convenience. Even if it gets vaulted before you are able to purchase it, there's no need to worry as it will be listed again in the near future.

