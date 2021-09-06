How to get the Fortnite Qwerty Axe for free in Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has introduced a wide range of free rewards for players up until now. The latest free reward on this list is the Qwerty Axe that can be unlocked after completing some Fortnite Island Games quests.

In total, there are nine Fortnite Island Games quests available to players. They can complete them in the Red vs Blue Rumble, Finest's Realistic 2v2, and Prison Breakout maps that are are available in the featured tab under the new Discover section.

Here's a quick guide to completing all the challenges and availing the free Qwerty Axe.

Fortnite Island Games quests to unlock the free Qwerty Axe in Chapter 2 Season 7

Buy Legendary weapons from vending machines in Red vs Blue rumble

After spawning on the Red vs Blue Rumble map, players must go to any of the sides and use an emote. Doing so takes them to a secret room where they have to use the Pro-o-matic and shrink their character's size.

After getting smaller, players can access the Vending Machine that grants a Mechanical Part. This part can then be used to access a secret vault that offers free Legendary Weapons. If loopers somehow do not get free Legendary weapons here, they must collect 3000 Gold Coins that require 60 Eliminations.

Deal damage with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Red vs Blue Rumble

Players already spawn with a Shotgun and a Sniper in the game mode, which makes this a pretty straightforward challenge. It is recommended to upgrade the Shotgun and Sniper Rifle as quickly as possible to increase their damage output.

Get eliminations in Red vs Blue Rumble (50)

This is yet again a simple task. Players must choose a weapon that suits them the best and try to get 50 kills efficiently.

Fortnite Red vs Blue Rumble (Image via Fortnite)

Get elminations in Prison Breakout (25)

Players can eliminate others in Prison Breakout either as a Prisoner or as a Guard. Interestingly, when Prisoners spawn, they cannot deal damage for a short period of time. It is best to capitalize this time to make eliminations as a Guard.

Buy weapons of Epic Rarity or higher in Prison Breakout (5)

The first step towards completing this mission is breaking out of the prison. Players can do so by going directly out through the floor.

The cheapest 'Epic' weapons are available for 20 Gold, while eliminating players outside the prison grants 1 Gold. A better way to get money is by stealing registers.

The weapon store can be found on the middle of the map, and players must buy Epic weapons to complete the challenge.

Prison Breakout mode in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Deal 1500 damage while inside a 'Prevalant' Sedan in Prison Breakout

Prevalant Sedans can be found all over the map once players break out of prison in Prison Breakout. There are three ways to deal damage:

Run over other players Switch to the passenger seat and shoot at other players Switch to the passenger seat and shoot at other cars

Deal 2500 damage from above in Finest's Realistic 2v2

Players naturally have to rely on fast building to complete this challenge. They should search for players that spawn below them and try to get a height advantage as soon as possible.

Restore 750 Health or Shield in Finest's Realistic 2v2

Finest's Realistic 2v2 is undoubtedly a competitive game mode. Players spawn with certain healing items in each round, and they can use them after getting hit. It is recommended to build a box and be safe before healing.

Assist teammates with 30 eliminations in Finest's Realistic 2v2

A simple way to complete this challenge is by eliminating each other's knocked opponents in a team. When players knock someone, they can ask their teammate to finish the opponent which shall grant them an assist.

Never playing those maps again. pic.twitter.com/IcFjJatCv0 — Drifted (@xDrifted) September 5, 2021

By completing the nine challenges mentioned above, Fortnite players can get their hands on the free Qwerty pickaxe. As the name suggests, this cosmetic item has a keyboard design.

Free Qwerty Pickaxe in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite is about to end, and now might be the ideal time for players to access such free rewards, level up their Battle Pass, and collect the Alien Artifcats. It is safe to assume that Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite will be live on September 13.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod