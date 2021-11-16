How to get all Fortnite x Naruto cosmetics in Chapter 2 Season 8

After several months of waiting, the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration has finally arrived in the game. The developers have released the cosmetics for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 following the 18.40 update.

The expectations surrounding the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration was extremely high. By the looks of it, the developers have exceeded everyone's estimation.

The Fortnite x Naruto cosmetics are currently available in-game. Epic has added a lot of skins and other items that gamers can easily obtain from the Item Shop.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



, along with the rest of the members of Team 7 have arrived on the Island.



Read on to learn about the Outfits, Community Battles, Paper Bomb Kunai weapons and more. Believe It! @Naruto_Anime_EN

This article will list all Fortnite x Naruto cosmetics available and guide gamers on how to get them in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite x Naruto skins, emotes, gliders, and more

As per norms, the Fortnite x Naruto cosmetics are available individually and in the form of bundles. The collaboration was massive, with Epic releasing three different bundles for gamers to choose from.

Naruto and Kakashi Bundle

Kingsley @Kingsleydgaf love how Naruto and Kakashi are in a duo bundle because even fortnite is aware of how Naruto and Kakashi can outsell anyone 🙏🏻 love how Naruto and Kakashi are in a duo bundle because even fortnite is aware of how Naruto and Kakashi can outsell anyone 🙏🏻 https://t.co/VWQ1vQ6UZP

The Naruto and Kakashi bundle includes the Naruto cosmetic, along with a selectable style. Gamers can toggle between the original skin and the Hokage variant. The bundle also consists of a Kakashi outfit that comes with multiple styles.

Apart from the two cosmetics, gamers will also get the Scroll back-bling, Pakkun backpack, and Pizza Eating Jutsu loading screen.

Gamers can purchase this bundle by exchanging 2100 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

Sasuke and Sakura Bundle

DTGOKU Novidades e vazamentos/ Leaks🔥🔥🔥 @DTGOKU

Aqui vai a lista de preços



• Bundle Naruto + Kakashi: 2100 V-bucks

• Bundle Sasuke + Sakura: 2200 V-bucks

• bundle de picaretas e gestos: 1500 V-bucks



Todas as skins são 1500, (Sasuke 1600)



@MattTheo_ | #Fortnite O que acharam?Aqui vai a lista de preços• Bundle Naruto + Kakashi: 2100 V-bucks• Bundle Sasuke + Sakura: 2200 V-bucks• bundle de picaretas e gestos: 1500 V-bucksTodas as skins são 1500, (Sasuke 1600) O que acharam?Aqui vai a lista de preços• Bundle Naruto + Kakashi: 2100 V-bucks• Bundle Sasuke + Sakura: 2200 V-bucks• bundle de picaretas e gestos: 1500 V-bucksTodas as skins são 1500, (Sasuke 1600)@MattTheo_ | #Fortnite https://t.co/1KC6UfU30d

Similar to the Naruto and Kakashi bundle, this bundle consists of the the Sasuke and Sakura outfits. Both of the skins come with changeable styles.

Along with the skins, the bundle also comes with the Demon Wind Shuriken, Snake Sword pickaxe, Hidden Leaf Cloak back-bling, and Team 7 loading screen.

This is the most expensive bundle in the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration and gamers will be required to spend 2200 V-Bucks to get it from the Item Shop.

Shinobi Gear Bundle

Priced at 1500 V-Bucks, this bundle consists of the rest of the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration items. Gamers will get the Summoning Jutsu emote, Ramen Break emote, Kunai harvesting tools, Hidan's Scythe harvesting tool, and the Black OPS Sword.

Most of the Fortnite x Naruto cosmetics that are in the bundles mentioned above are available as independent items in the Item Shop. However, the Kurama glider is not included and, therefore it must be bought separately.

The iconic glider costs 1200 V-Bucks and will also reward gamers with the Shinobi Teamwork loading screen.

The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration has brought loads of cosmetics and other in-game items to the battle royale. It is certainly a treat for gamers who have been waiting for it to arrive for such a long time.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider