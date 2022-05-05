How to get free FNCS rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS is right around the corner, and as usual, players can get free rewards by watching the matches. The qualifiers have already begun, and the Finals will begin on May 28.
Loopers around the world can watch their favorite pros compete on Twitch and YouTube. However, the Legends Landing map in Creative is the best place where they can collectively enjoy the tournament.
Here's how players can get a wide range of free rewards during the Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS.
Fortnite players can get free rewards by watching FNCS on Twitch
Epic Games has officially revealed the free FNCS rewards for Chapter 3 Season 2. These include:
- K.O.! Emoticon
- Tekniqual Knockout Emoticon
- Signature Crown Spray
- Duo Devastation Loading Screen
- Champion’s Shield Back Bling
There are three main ways to earn these rewards:
- Loopers can surf the game's official site, watch.fortnite.com, which is dedicated to streaming the FNCS.
- Players can enter the Legends Landing Creative map with the code 3303-7480-5925
- Twitch users can watch the FNCS to earn Drops on supported channels.
It is worth noting that players will have to link their Epic Games and Twitch accounts to avail the rewards from Drop-supported channels on Twitch. They must do so within 14 days of claiming their drop reward.
What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS?
Chapter 3 Season 2 has a prize pool of over USD 3 Million, and winners from every region will get the highly-reputed Axe of Champions. The broadcasts will take place in English, Japanese, and Portuguese.
The most prominent Fortnite professionals from around the world like Clix, Bugha, Mero, and others, will take part in the Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS.
Naturally, the meta in the upcoming competitive games will be different from what we witnessed in Chapter 3 Season 1. There are IO Airships on the map that have additional loot and allow players to glide. Siege Cannons can be found on top of buildings or Airships, and Loopers can utilize them to take down enemies or launch themselves.
New POIs like the Fortress and the latest IO bases will also compel the participants to develop new strategies and rotate towards the play zones.
All in all, it is safe to assume that the competition during Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS will be closer than ever. While pro players from around the world have an opportunity to make a fortune, casuals and fans can sit back and watch the tournament for free rewards.