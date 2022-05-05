How to get free FNCS rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS is right around the corner, and as usual, players can get free rewards by watching the matches. The qualifiers have already begun, and the Finals will begin on May 28.

Loopers around the world can watch their favorite pros compete on Twitch and YouTube. However, the Legends Landing map in Creative is the best place where they can collectively enjoy the tournament.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive



Good luck, competitors! Today is the day you've been waiting for. #FNCS qualifiers start today!

Here's how players can get a wide range of free rewards during the Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS.

Fortnite players can get free rewards by watching FNCS on Twitch

Epic Games has officially revealed the free FNCS rewards for Chapter 3 Season 2. These include:

K.O.! Emoticon

Tekniqual Knockout Emoticon

Signature Crown Spray

Duo Devastation Loading Screen

Champion’s Shield Back Bling

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive



Check out more details in our blog:



It's almost time for the show to begin! Chapter 3, Season 2 #FNCS broadcasts begin May 6!

Check out more details in our blog:

fn.gg/c3s2fncsbroadb…

There are three main ways to earn these rewards:

Loopers can surf the game's official site, watch.fortnite.com, which is dedicated to streaming the FNCS.

Players can enter the Legends Landing Creative map with the code 3303-7480-5925

Twitch users can watch the FNCS to earn Drops on supported channels.

It is worth noting that players will have to link their Epic Games and Twitch accounts to avail the rewards from Drop-supported channels on Twitch. They must do so within 14 days of claiming their drop reward.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive Legends Landing is officially live! Drop into our new Creative Competitive Island to watch the FNCS broadcast, earn loot drops, and play competitive games all in one place.



Island Code: 3303-7480-5925

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS?

Chapter 3 Season 2 has a prize pool of over USD 3 Million, and winners from every region will get the highly-reputed Axe of Champions. The broadcasts will take place in English, Japanese, and Portuguese.

The most prominent Fortnite professionals from around the world like Clix, Bugha, Mero, and others, will take part in the Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS.

Naturally, the meta in the upcoming competitive games will be different from what we witnessed in Chapter 3 Season 1. There are IO Airships on the map that have additional loot and allow players to glide. Siege Cannons can be found on top of buildings or Airships, and Loopers can utilize them to take down enemies or launch themselves.

New POIs like the Fortress and the latest IO bases will also compel the participants to develop new strategies and rotate towards the play zones.

All in all, it is safe to assume that the competition during Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS will be closer than ever. While pro players from around the world have an opportunity to make a fortune, casuals and fans can sit back and watch the tournament for free rewards.

