How to get the Free Guy emote in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite and its quest for the best collaborations continue with a few weeks left for Season 7 to get over. While the Fortnite community is busy guessing all the new content that is coming to the game next season, Epic Games dropped a tweet a couple of days ago that did not really give out anything but alerted everyone that it was a teaser for something new.

Hey Hot Saucer's fam, got a weird one for you all. There have been increased reports of people around the Island suddenly being… nice to each other?



Getting in the line of fire for each other, helping with transportation and more. Something strange is going on. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 12, 2021

Soon, loopers found out that Fortnite is promoting a new movie called Free Guy and starring Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds is also the protagonist in the Deadpool movie franchise, and with Deadpool being a popular character in Fortnite, it is understandable why Epic Games thinks this collaboration will fly.

The movie, Free Guy, deals with a character called Guy who realizes he is inside a video game that will soon be shut down. Free Guy received its theatrical release on August 13, after over a year long delay due to the global pandemic.

Fortnite is promoting this film by giving away a free emote and for players who like the character, they can purchase the skin from the item shop today.

We could always use a bit more kindness on the Island so Guy from @Freeguymovie has stopped in with a few tasks to do.



Complete quests to earn the new Good Guy Emote!



🔗: https://t.co/cPH0R5DQta pic.twitter.com/S10xk58p6q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 12, 2021

How to unlock the Free Guy emote for free in Fortnite?

Players can easily unlock the Free Guy emote in Fortnite Season 7 by completing a few quests. Below is a list of all the quests to unlock the Free Guy emote for free:

Get hit by a moving vehicle

Take Melee damage

Place coins around the map

Talk to any NPC

Reboot or revive teammates or interact with a campfire

Most of the quests are pretty easy and self-explanatory. The first one can be a bit tricky, however even that can be completed alone by building a ramp and placing a vehicle on top and letting it roll down towards oneself and taking damage from it.

These cosmetics are promotional, and they will probably not last long enough in the game. Fortnite will continue to introduce more such collaborations and with Season 8 coming soon, things will only get more exciting for the loopers.

Edited by Gautham Balaji