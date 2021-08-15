How to get the Free Guy emote in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite and its quest for the best collaborations continue with a few weeks left for Season 7 to get over. While the Fortnite community is busy guessing all the new content that is coming to the game next season, Epic Games dropped a tweet a couple of days ago that did not really give out anything but alerted everyone that it was a teaser for something new.
Soon, loopers found out that Fortnite is promoting a new movie called Free Guy and starring Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds is also the protagonist in the Deadpool movie franchise, and with Deadpool being a popular character in Fortnite, it is understandable why Epic Games thinks this collaboration will fly.
The movie, Free Guy, deals with a character called Guy who realizes he is inside a video game that will soon be shut down. Free Guy received its theatrical release on August 13, after over a year long delay due to the global pandemic.
Fortnite is promoting this film by giving away a free emote and for players who like the character, they can purchase the skin from the item shop today.
How to unlock the Free Guy emote for free in Fortnite?
Players can easily unlock the Free Guy emote in Fortnite Season 7 by completing a few quests. Below is a list of all the quests to unlock the Free Guy emote for free:
- Get hit by a moving vehicle
- Take Melee damage
- Place coins around the map
- Talk to any NPC
- Reboot or revive teammates or interact with a campfire
Most of the quests are pretty easy and self-explanatory. The first one can be a bit tricky, however even that can be completed alone by building a ramp and placing a vehicle on top and letting it roll down towards oneself and taking damage from it.
These cosmetics are promotional, and they will probably not last long enough in the game. Fortnite will continue to introduce more such collaborations and with Season 8 coming soon, things will only get more exciting for the loopers.