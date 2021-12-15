How to get the free PlayStation Plus skin and pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 3 

Fortnite gives away free cosmetics very often. It's their way of rewarding a very loyal player base. Usually, it's for a reason or a celebration. Right now, they're celebrating PlayStation players.

A free pickaxe and skin is available to certain Fortnite players for free. Here's how to get it.

Getting the PlayStation skin and pickaxe in Fortnite

This skin and pickaxe are both PlayStation exclusives. Only players on PlayStation, either PS4 or PS5, can unlock these. Players have to log in on a PlayStation for this pack, so if other Fortnite players have friends with a PlayStation, that could work, too.

It also requires a PlayStation Plus subscription. Most PlayStation players already have this, since the majority of games require it. However, for those that don't, there are still ways to get it.

PlayStation Fortnite players can sign up for a free trial of PlayStation Plus and either cancel it later or let it expire without renewing it. This will satisfy the requirements and make them eligible for the pack.

FBRFeed @FortniteBRFeed NEW PLAYSTATION PLUS CELEBARTION PACK



• Sultura Outfit

• Cymitar Pickaxe NEW PLAYSTATION PLUS CELEBARTION PACK• Sultura Outfit• Cymitar Pickaxe https://t.co/agsRW4ZMj6

The pack will be available on the PlayStation store. Players can search for Fortnite and it will be one of the first few options. It's titled "Fortnite - PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack" and it is totally free.

The Celebration pack is free on the PlayStation store (Image via PlayStation)

Occasionally, they might encounter an error, but players can try again until it works. Players can claim the pack and then head back home on their PlayStation. Fortnite will need to start from scratch, so if the game is running, it needs to be quit and restarted.

The rewards will be waiting once Fortnite players log in successfully. Interestingly enough, the Sultura skin is part of the Brute Force set, which is home to the Brutus skin.

The skin doesn't come with anything but the accompanying Cymitar pickaxe. There is no back bling, no glider, no contrail or anything else, but players can make combos with the items they have available.

