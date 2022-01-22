How to get free Stash'd skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Tournaments in Fortnite are not just for pro players. Epic Games often hosts cups for users to try and unlock a skin before it debuts in the Item Shop. They did it for Gamora, Wonder Woman, Thanos, J Balvin, and so many more. Now, they're hosting a cup in which loopers can unlock the Stash'd skin for free.

This tournament is in conjunction with the Australian Open and will be for Oceania region players, according to the official Australian Open site.

Other region gamers could change their region, but it will likely result in high ping and poor connection, thus ending any chance of placing high enough.

Unlocking the Stash'd skin in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Summer Smash Cup 2022 will be held on January 22 and 23. It will be a duos tournament with a limited-edition spray and outfit available.

Fortnite ANZ @FortniteANZ



@AustralianOpen #AO2022 #AusOpen Grab your duo mate & compete in the Summer Smash Cup THIS WEEKEND for your opportunity to win a limited edition Spray & an Outfit! Grab your duo mate & compete in the Summer Smash Cup THIS WEEKEND for your opportunity to win a limited edition Spray & an Outfit! 🏆@AustralianOpen #AO2022 #AusOpen https://t.co/tk6Ev9ct7h

The top 50 duos will move on to the second round, held the next day. A certain percentage of those duos who place high enough will unlock the spray and outfit.

There is no official information regarding the exact percentage. This article will be updated when more information is made available.

Fortnite ANZ @FortniteANZ Round 1 starts at 1 PM AEDT / 3 PM NZDT Saturday 22, with the top 50 duos heading to Round 2 at 1 PM AEDT / 3 PM NZDT Sunday 23 Round 1 starts at 1 PM AEDT / 3 PM NZDT Saturday 22, with the top 50 duos heading to Round 2 at 1 PM AEDT / 3 PM NZDT Sunday 23 🙌

The above times didn't seem to work for many Fortnite players, so they adjusted the times for each round. They posted the new schedule in a tweet, saying:

"The new start time of the Summer Smash Cup will now begin at 5 pm AEDT/7 pm NZDT for both Round 1 and Round 2 on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23, respectively."

The Summer Smash Cup will be this weekend (Image via Epic Games)

It isn't the first time Fortnite has collaborated with the Australian Open. It's a big event for the tennis and gaming worlds. Here's what Tennis Australia Event organizer Mark Riedy said about it:

"Competitive gaming is the fastest growing sport in the world, and to be able to tap into that audience and bring to life a unique event during one of the biggest sporting events in the world is something we are incredibly proud of."

The tournament does not require any sign-ups. Gamers can find it in the competitive tab on Fortnite beginning tomorrow at the delegated times.

At some point following the event, the Stash'd skin will arrive in the Item Shop for players who could not participate or didn't place high enough.

