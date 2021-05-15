How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite: A guide to bagging free in-game currency without getting scammed

Using V-Bucks in Fortnite is a great way for players to enhance their overall in-game experience. The in-game currency is useful for making purchases and players can get hold of some amazing cosmetics and other items from the Item Shop.

Players can buy V-Bucks using actual currency. Currently, it costs around $15 for 1500 V-Bucks. Since the Item Shop is quite regularly updated with new items, spending money to buy V-Bucks can become an expensive affair, for this reason Fortnite gives players a couple of ways to earn V-Bucks in-game.

Here are a few easy ways for players to earn V-Bucks and purchase their favorite Fortnite items.

Fortnite Season 6: How to get Free V-Bucks in Fortnite

The first step to earning V-Bucks in Fortnite will require players to complete various Fortnite quests. Completing the quests will grant players a considerable amount of XP and new tiers will be unlocked in the Battle Pass system. These tiers provide players with various rewards and some even grant a few hundred V-Bucks.

Week 9 Quests will be available in 2 Hour & 30 Minutes | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/8ebV8bw9UH — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 13, 2021

Racking up kills in Fortnite and surviving the Battle Royale earns players XP. Players who invest more time in the game earn more XP and hence climb up the tiers faster than others, therefore players will need to invest their time in the quests to earn V-Bucks.

Save the World mode is another great way for players to earn V-Bucks in Fortnite. Although players usually prefer the battle royale mode, Save the World offers daily login bonuses, daily quests and various other missions to be completed in-game.

Save the World mode might not be as exciting as Fortnite Battle Royale, but these login bonuses and quests offer various rewards and a lot of V-Bucks. Players are required to log in daily to collect the login bonus and complete missions to unlock free V-Bucks.

Players can also redeem V-Bucks in Fortnite by getting refunds on cosmetics with the help of a ticket. Returning an old skin with the ticket will credit V-Bucks back into the account, allowing players to make other purchases.

Since a lot of Fortnite players are looking for ways to get V-Bucks there is a whole eco-system of fraudsters that have created multiple websites and APKs to cheat players and steal sensitive information.

Sharing personal details can also expose players to other kinds of dangers. Therefore, players are advised to play the game and follow the above mentioned steps to earn V-Bucks in Fortnite. Players are also advised to steer clear of websites or links that promise to credit free V-Bucks to their Fortnite accounts.