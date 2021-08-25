How to get the Galaxy Grappler skin for free in Fortnite

The Galaxy Grappler skin is a new cosmetic in Fortnite that is accompanying a new tournament.

Fortnite has been on a recent run with skin tournaments as Cammy, Wonder Woman, Gamora, J Balvin and more have had their own cup for players to unlock the skin before it hits the Item Shop.

It's great for both parties - Fortnite likely sees a huge increase in players for these tournaments despite the fact that only a small percentage will unlock it, and players get a shot at getting a (likely) 1,500 V-Buck skin for free.

For the Galaxy Grappler skin, though, only a select few will get the skin for free. Here's how it can be done.

Fortnite Galaxy Grappler skin can be achieved for free

The Fortnite Galaxy Grappler will be available in the Galaxy Cup 2.0. This is a new tournament that will be held on August 29 to unlock a few new cosmetics before they make it to the Item Shop. There are a few differences with this tournament, though.

Most tournaments like this have been for teams of some sort, but not the Galaxy Cup 2.0. This will be a solo tournament, making it a lot easier for players who don't have a go-to partner. However, it is an Android exclusive tournament. Only players who have Fortnite on an eligible Android device will be able to participate.

Venture back to the edge of the galaxy 🌌



The Galaxy Cup is back! Android players, compete in the Cup for a chance to earn the new Galaxy Grappler Outfit and more!



Info here: https://t.co/07lzR0uoAb pic.twitter.com/34yZoPFldr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2021

This is not the first time Android users have gotten an exclusive from Fortnite. The Galaxy skin was available with the purchase of a new Android device a few years back.

The Galaxy skin was the first Android exclusive to come to Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

It will also be an Arsenal Limited Time Mode tournament, a first for Fortnite. All other tournaments have been standard battle royale, but not this time. Participants in each region will have to fall in the top portion of participants in order to unlock each cosmetic.

Galaxy Cup 2.0 will be a Solo competition and the first-ever Arsenal LTM Fortnite tournament!



Note: The Galaxy Grappler Outfit, Hands of the Galaxy Back Bling, and Vortextual Wrap will be available in the Item Shop at a later date. pic.twitter.com/U2lKAW0b0q — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 25, 2021

In order for NA East players to get the Galaxy Grappler 2.0 for free, they'll need to finish in the top 5,250. European players need to get into the top 11,250. NA-West is 2,000 and Brazil is 3,500. Asia is 1,250, Middle East is 1,000 and Oceania is 750.

The Galaxy Grappler and other cosmetics will hit the Item Shop at a later date for those who don't get it for free.

