How to get the gold version of Omega Knight in Fortnite

Fortnite recently introduced the Omega Knight skin. It's the first time a previously exclusive skin has come back in a new way. The Omega skin was a battle pass exclusive from Chapter 1 Season 4 that, like all battle pass skins, never returned. However, leaks suggested that the Omega Knight skin and a possible Black Knight variant might be coming; the former has already arrived.

It's a highly customizable Fortnite skin, with selectable styles for each of its cosmetics. The final style, and perhaps the best, is the gold style. Here's how to get it in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Omega Knight gold style Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The first thing players must do is purchase the skin. It's currently available in the Item Shop. It's not on one of the regular tabs. Currently, the uppermost section of the shop contains just one entry: Omega Knight.

The skin costs 1,200 V-Bucks and comes with Omega Knight's Level Up Pack. This will grant players challenges that can unlock the other styles as well as give them Chapter 3 Season 2 XP.

The gold style is officially called 'Aurum Eques' and is the final style for the skin. It trades the mostly black color scheme for a bright gold color. The gold won't be good for camouflage, but it will look really good.

Here's what Epic Games had to say:

"A Level Up Quest Pack includes seven new Level Up Quests released every week for four consecutive weeks, a total of 28 Quests. The Level Up Quests are available from the launch of the Pack until the end of the current Season. (How many Quests that are available at the time of purchase depends on which week you purchase the Pack. No matter when you purchase it, however, you’ll have all 28 Quests by Week 4.)"

The only way to unlock the gold style is to complete all 28 quests. The quests themselves are simple; there will be seven XP tokens every week for players to collect.

When players visit that style on their skin while it is still locked, it will tell them the style will be available no earlier than 24 May at 9.00 AM EST, which is when the fourth and final week of tokens goes live.

The good news is that players will have extra time to complete collecting tokens that week. These challenges, all 28 of them, will last through 3 June. This date will also mark the end of this season. That gives Fortnite players nine days to finish collecting the last week's tokens and get the gold style.

