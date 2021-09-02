How to get headshots in Fortnite (Week 13 challenges)

It's never too late for players to improve their marksmanship skills in Fortnite. With great aim comes great victory royales, and with a new season just beyond the horizon, this is the perfect time for players to brush up on their skills.

The NPC, known as Rook, feels the same way and is tasking players with landing headshots in-game. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points.

Note: Fortnite Week 13 Epic Challenges will go live on September 2 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Get headshots" Week 13 Epic Challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to get ten headshots in-game. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts. Furthermore, since no specific weapon has been mentioned, players are free to use any weapon they are proficient with.

Although the task is not at all impossible, players with less-than-average aim may find it a bit difficult to complete this task with ease. However, fret not, as there is an easy way to get headshots in Fortnite.

How to get easy headshots in Fortnite Season 7

Well, for players with great aim, landing headshots with a sniper is child's play. They can stay at a safe distance and shoot targets to complete the task. However, using snipers is not the only way to get easy headshots.

Players who are not great at long-range shooting can opt for a simpler method to get headshots during a match. There are two distinct ways in which this can be achieved.

1) Assault or Pulse Rifle

Using an assault or pulse rifle at mid-to-close range is an easy way to land more headshots. Since the challenge doesn't specify "opponent only," players should be able to shoot at NPCs to complete this challenge as well.

Players should take the high ground and get behind cover before engaging with the NPC. Given that Fortnite NPCs don't move around much once engaged, landing headshots will be a breeze.

2) Shotguns

If hiding and shooting feel too easy, players can opt to use a shotgun and get in close and personal with their targets. At close to point-blank range, hitting headshots with a shotgun should be easy.

As with the assault rifle, players can find NPCs to target in order to complete this task. Additionally, those feeling a bit braver can look for real opponents to engage with in-game.

