Horizon and Cosma skins are the latest in-game cosmetics added for the Fortnite x Coachella 2024 collaboration following the update v29.20. The theme seemingly takes much inspiration from space mixed with summer vibes, and the community has taken a fancy to these cosmetics. They even feature LEGO Styles, making them perfect for LEGO mode. Although space travel isn't yet part of the open-world mode, they'll fit into the overall game rather well.

Here's how to get Horizon and Cosma skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Horizon and Cosma skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Horizon and Cosma skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (April 13, 2024), the Horizon and Cosma skins (Iconic Series), along with other cosmetics associated with the Coachella Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises five cosmetic items and two emotes:

Horizon (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive + LEGO Style)

Cosma (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive + LEGO Style)

Interstellar Butterfly (Back Bling + Reactive)

Coachella Pulse (Pickaxe + Reactive)

Rebellious (Emote)

Sonic Surfer (Emote + Traversal)

Soft Synth (Item Wrap + Animated + Reactive)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Coachella Interstellar Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 3,000 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 5,700 V-Bucks).

Those who want to purchase Horizon (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive + LEGO Style) and/or Cosma (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive + LEGO Style) individually will have to pay 1,500 V-Bucks for each.

Coachella Interstellar Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Coachella Pulse (Pickaxe + Reactive) can be purchased individually as well for V-Bucks. Interstellar Butterfly (Back Bling + Reactive) will cost 400 V-Bucks when purchased separately. Rebellious (Emote), Sonic Surfer (Emote + Traversal), and Soft Synth (Item Wrap + Animated + Reactive) can be purchased individually for 500 V-Bucks each.

How long could Horizon and Cosma skins stay in the Item Shop?

Horizon and Cosma skins should be listed until the Coachella 2024 collaboration ends (Image via Epic Games)

Since these cosmetics are related to Coachella 2024, they will likely be listed in the Item Shop until the event ends. This is subject to change based on Epic Games' discretion, but this is the likely course of action that will be taken.

That being said, if you miss out on purchasing them this time, they will be added back to the Fortnite Item Shop again. It would likely be during the next Coachella collaboration.

