How to get the Icon Series My World Fortnite emote

The Icon Series My World Fortnite emote was introduced on May 15th, and it is only available for purchase from the in-game Item Shop.

Icon Series cosmetics in Fortnite represent notable artists, influencers, and celebrities. Ranging from Marshmello and Travis Scott to Neymar Jr. and Pele, Fortnite's Icon Series cosmetics have paid homage to a number of notable celebrities.

Epic Games recently added the Icon Series My World Fortnite emote as a promo for Ayo & Teo's new Fortnite music video, Wake Up. The new emote can be purchased from the Item Store for 500 V-Bucks before it gets cycled out.

Icon Series My World Fortnite emote

The exclusive Ayo & Teo-themed Icon Series My World Fortnite emote is only available to players who purchase from the in-game Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks. Given that the emote was released this week, it is safe to say that it will be available in the store for the next few days.

However, players who wish to purchase the My World Fortnite emote are advised to do so at the earliest, as Fortnite's Item Shop is known for having cycled out new cosmetics randomly in the past.

In case some players miss out on the exclusive Ayo & Teo-themed emote, they will have to wait for the Icon Series My World Fortnite emote to make a return to the in-game store. Given that this specific emote was recently released into the game, it is expected to appear in the Item Shop at least once every month.

This means that players who miss out on the Icon Series My World Fortnite emote during the first week of its release will be able to grab the exclusive emote at a later point in time. Aside from purchasing the emote for 500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop, there is no other method for players to claim the exclusive Icon Series emote in Fortnite.

My World is the 45th Icon Series emote to be introduced to Fortnite, and considering the moves portrayed by the emote, it is safe to say that the battle royale island will soon be filled with players performing it.