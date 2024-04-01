The Iron Man Zero Skin in Fortnite is perhaps one of the most sought-after Outfits in-game. It was introduced during Chapter 3 Season 4 and was considered one of the best cosmetics at the time. Since it was part of the Marvel Series, there was a lot of hype surrounding it. Initially, leakers/data miners expected Epic Games to add in a Hulkbuster Mech, but only an Outfit was added in.

Nevertheless, the community was happy with how things worked out. With the Outfit getting its own LEGO Style, those who frequent LEGO Fortnite can now cosplay as their favorite Marvel Superhero. That being said, here is how to get Iron Man Zero Skin in Fortnite.

Iron Man Zero Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Iron Man Zero Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 1, 2024), the Iron Man Zero Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Zero War Set, has been listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises six items and is part of the Iron Man Zero Bundle in Fortnite. They are:

Iron Man Zero (Outfit + Styles [Transformation] + LEGO Style)

Iron Man, Revealed (Built-In Emote)

Repulsor Pack (Back Bling)

Bladed Gauntlet (Pickaxe)

Stark Seven (Item Wrap) [Animated + Reactive]

Zero War Frontlines (Loading Screen)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Iron Man Zero Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks. Unfortunately, there is no way to purchase any cosmetic item individually.

There is no way to obtain these cosmetics via codes either, as they were introduced in Chapter 3 Season 4. Codes do not last for more than a year. Even if they were to work, obtaining them would be impossible given that they were part of the Zero War comic series.

That said, given the price of 2,000 V-Bucks and taking into account that it's part of the Marvel Series, it's a good deal overall. With the newly added LEGO Style, players can cosplay as Iron Man Zero in LEGO Fortnite as well.

How long could Iron Man Zero Skin stay in the Item Shop?

Iron Man Zero Skin could be listed until the end of this week (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

With the Iron Man Zero Skin returning to the Item Shop after 214 days as of April 1, 2024, it will be listed for a while. Based on past trends, it could remain in rotation until the end of this week or perhaps until mid-week if nothing else.

That being said, since it belongs to the Marvel Series, the Iron Man Zero Skin will likely be rotated back into the Fortnite Item Shop during Marvel-themed events and/or collaborations. It is not exclusive and will be purchasable at a later date after being vaulted this time around.

