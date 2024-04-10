Mecha Strike Navigator and Mecha Strike Defender Skins were introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2 during the update v20.40. This was shortly before the Resistance live event kicked off in-game. With Mecha being the centerpiece, having cosmetics centered around the giant mech was inevitable. Given its history in-game, players jumped at the chance to own these two skins.

With the addition of LEGO Styles and cars in the LEGO mode, donning these skins while piloting them will make the experience rather enthralling. With each one having several customizable options, they can be personalized to an extent. That being said, here is how to get Mecha Strike Navigator and Mecha Strike Defender Skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Mecha Strike Navigator and Mecha Strike Defender Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Mecha Strike Navigator and Mecha Strike Defender Skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 10, 2024), the Mecha Strike Navigator and Mecha Strike Defender Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Mecha Weapons Team Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises two cosmetic items and one Emote. They are:

Mecha Strike Navigator (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Transformation + LEGO Style)

Mecha Strike Defender (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Transformation + LEGO Style)

Battle Stances! (Built-In Emote)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Mecha Weapons Team Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks (the actual price is 2,800 V-Bucks).

Mecha Weapons Team Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Those who want to purchase Mecha Strike Navigator (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Transformation + LEGO Style) and/or Mecha Strike Defender (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Transformation + LEGO Style) individually can do that.

They cost 1,400 V-Bucks each and feature Battle Stances! (Built-In Emote). Unfortunately, there is no way to purchase the Emote individually. That said, purchasing either of the skins will unlock the Emote as well.

How long could Mecha Strike Navigator and Mecha Strike Defender Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Mecha Strike Navigator and Mecha Strike Defender Skins could remain listed until the weekend (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Given that both of these skins do have some significance in the storyline, they will likely be listed in the Item Shop for a few days. At most, they will be listed until the start of next week. Since they are not exclusive, they will be rotated back into the Item Shop sometime in the near future.

