Mystery Zone and Mysterious Fate Skins are two of the newest characters to be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Although they are not very popular or in demand per se, they are very sleek in nature. Taking this into consideration, they do have some value in competitive gaming. Other than that, purchasing them is optional.

The only plus point is that both characters have LEGO Styles. Given how popular the mode has become, having more styles to choose from would be nice. That said, here is how to get Mystery Zone and Mysterious Fate Skins in Fortnite.

Mystery Zone and Mysterious Fate Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Be The Mystery Bundle is listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 1, 2024), the Mystery Zone and Mysterious Fate Skins, along with all other cosmetics associated with the Be The Mystery Set, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Be The Mystery Set consists of a total of three cosmetic items:

Mystery Zone (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Mysterious Fate (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Enigma Shift (Back Bling)

If you are interested in obtaining the Mystery Zone (Outfit + LEGO Style) and Mysterious Fate (Outfit + LEGO Style), you can do so by purchasing the Be The Mystery Bundle. It can be bought at a discounted price of 1,300 V-Bucks. The Enigma Shift (Back Bling) is part of the bundle as well.

On the other hand, if you would like to purchase the Mystery Zone (Outfit + LEGO Style) or Mysterious Fate (Outfit + LEGO Style) independently, you can do so. They will cost 800 V-Bucks each. The Enigma Shift (Back Bling) can also be purchased independently for 200 V-Bucks.

How long will Mystery Zone and Mysterious Fate Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Mystery Zone and Mysterious Fate Skins could rotate out over the weekend (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

With Chapter 5 Season 1 coming to an end, the Mystery Zone and Mysterious Fate Skins will not remain in the Item Shop for long. Epic Games will likely remove them over the weekend to make space for more popular cosmetics. This has been the pattern they follow on a regular basis.

That said, the Mystery Zone and Mysterious Fate Skins will return in Chapter 5 Season 2. As they are not exclusive in nature, they will rotate in and out of the Item Shop every now and then. Be sure to visit the Item Shop regularly to see if they are listed for sale.

