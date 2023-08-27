How to get the Mythic Prized Llama Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The Mythic Prized Llama Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 4 has become the most sought after cosmetic in-game. Although it's not something special per se, it's perhaps one of the most difficult cosmetic items to obtain. Players need to run the gauntlet (quite literally) to get it. They need to complete Survivor Quests and rank up to earn this prestigious Back Bling.

There are seven stages or ranks that players must overcome to get the Mythic Prized Llama Back Bling in . While there are many tasks to complete to earn this cosmetic item, players will have until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 to complete them.

List of all Survivor Quests in Fortnite

As mentioned, there are seven stages that players will need to go through to earn the Mythic Prized Llama Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Although this will be tedious, there's a lot of experience points that can be earned as well.

Each Survivor Quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 completed grants 10,000 XP. Given that the first six stages have 10 Quests each, that's 600,000 XP in total. The last stage only has nine Quests, that's another 90,000 XP. That said, here's the list of all the Survivor Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4:

1) Common

Reach 50 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 45 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 40 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 35 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 30 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 28 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 26 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 24 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 22 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 20 players remaining with an elimination

2) Uncommon

Reach 30 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 28 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 26 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 24 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 22 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 20 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 18 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 16 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 14 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 12 players remaining with an elimination

3) Rare

Reach 30 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 28 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 26 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 24 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 22 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 20 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 18 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 16 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 14 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 12 players remaining with 2 eliminations

4) Epic

Reach 20 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 18 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 16 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 14 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 12 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 10 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 8 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 7 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 6 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 5 players remaining with 3 eliminations

5) Legendary

Reach 15 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 14 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 12 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 10 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 9 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 8 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 7 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 6 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 5 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Earn a Victory Royale with 5 eliminations

6) Exotic

Reach 15 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 14 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 12 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 10 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 9 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 8 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 7 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 6 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 5 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Earn a Victory Royale with 7 eliminations

7) Mythic

Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations (Note: This Survivor Quest has to be completed a total of nine times)

Note: The Survivor Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 can be completed in Bot Lobbies, but this may be subject to change as per Epic Games' discretion.

