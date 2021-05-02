How to get the new Onda Onda Fortnite emote in Season 6

The Fortnite Onda Onda emote is here, and players are rushing to get their hands on it.

Though there have been a lot of conflicting views on the new Neymar Jr skin in Fortnite, it seems to have been a success as players have been sharing the skin and playing with it quite often since its release.

Along with the Aerial Acrobat Glider and other cosmetics, the Onda Onda emote is the newest addition from the Neymar Jr pack.

The NEW Icon Series emote Onda Onda is here. No doubt I'll find a way to add it to my collection; but it's probably my least favourite Icon Series emote yet :(#PS5Share pic.twitter.com/NIh1twFlU2 — A94Reynolds (@A94Reynolds) May 1, 2021

The Onda Onda dance features a new Neymar-inspired emote with vocal lyrics by Tchakabum.

How to get the new Fortnite Onda Onda emote

Unlike other cosmetics and offers tied to the Neymar Jr set, the Onda Onda emote is purchasable through the item shop. The new Fortnite emote only costs 500 V-Bucks and is currently accessible to all players.

The Onda Onda emote is also part of the Iconic series and is loosely inspired by the Neymar Jr collaboration. This is evident because the Onda Onda emote is paired with lyrics by Tchakabum, which is a Brazilian music group

Feel the rhythm of the waves and join the ship’s crew with the Onda Onda Emote with moves by @tchakabum pic.twitter.com/gBqT3GcbBL — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 1, 2021

It shows that Epic Games is doing all it can to continue working on collaborations throughout the game. It’s also clear that it's not just trying to collaborate with iconic American artists and celebrities. Players have already witnessed emotes and songs by other national artists such as BTS, Raftaar, and now Tchakabum.

It's only a matter of time before Epic Games will include more national celebrities and artists into Fortnite. Chances are, more K-POP related songs and dances will be entering the game.