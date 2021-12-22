How to get the New Year 2022 Bundle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has undoubtedly arrived at the best time possible. Launching just ahead of the festive season, Fortnite provides players with many reasons to celebrate ahead of the new year.

As is customary, a New Year 2022 bundle will be released in the Fortnite Item Shop as part of these celebrations. Here's every item included in the bundle and the procedure to get it.

How to get the Fortnite New Year 2022 bundle

From the looks of it, the Fortnite New Year 2022 bundle won't be free for the community. Instead, it will be released in the Item Shop in a few days.

As per YouTuber and data miner shadowX6, the items will most probably arrive in the Item Shop on December 27, 2021, and will leave the game on December 31, 2021.

New Year bundle items quickly become rare collectibles as they never return following their brief run in the Item Shop.

Having said that, many players are also hopeful that Fortnite will give the New Year 2022 bundle for free. WinterFest 2021 has already showered the community with many free rewards, and the festive spirit might continue during New Year's eve as well.

Fortnite New Year 2022 bundle contents revealed

The Fortnite New Year 2022 bundle contains the following items:

Happy 2022 Back Bling

Back Bling Noisemaker Emote

Emote Midnight Glidemast glider

glider Midnight Glidemast glider (Sequined Skyshredder edit style)

The bundle is said to cost 2,123 V-Bucks. However, players can also buy the items separately for the following prices:

Happy 2022 Back Bling- 1,323 V-Bucks

Midnight Glidemast glider- 923 V-Bucks

It seems that buying the bundle is a much better deal as it also contains the Noisemaker emote.

The cosmetics in the Fortnite New Year 2022 bundle certainly look promising, especially the Midnight Glidemast glider. The Noisemaker emote comes with a lot of animations that depict the character celebrating New Year's Eve.

Leaks have suggested that the New Year 2022 live event in Fortnite will be similar to previous events replete with fireworks in the sky.

Following the New Year event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players can expect many exciting map changes. These include Tilted Towers, Snowless terrain, and IO's Covert Canyon POI.

HYPEX @HYPEX So now it's confirmed that we're getting 1 minor & 2 major map changes this season which is insane, and what we've always been asking for. 🔥



- Snowless Map

- Tilted Towers

- IO's Covert Canyon / Crazy Cave (possibly a Grotto-like POI) So now it's confirmed that we're getting 1 minor & 2 major map changes this season which is insane, and what we've always been asking for. 🔥- Snowless Map- Tilted Towers- IO's Covert Canyon / Crazy Cave (possibly a Grotto-like POI)

All in all, it is clear that Epic Games has big plans for Fortnite in 2022. The game seems to have caught a second wind with Chapter 3 Season 1, and the community is loving the new content.

