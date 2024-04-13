Nitelite and Liteshow skins were added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 4 during the update v4.00, which makes them both OG cosmetics. Despite being rather old, they still manage to stand out for being unique. The cosmetics take inspiration from a neon theme and they glow in the dark somewhat, making them incredible to look at in-game.

With the addition of LEGO Styles, they are usable in LEGO mode as well. OG players that have been around since the start can use them to their heart's content while exploring their own open world. That being said, here is how to get Nitelite and Liteshow skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Nitelite and Liteshow skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Nitelite and Liteshow skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 13, 2024), the Nitelite and Liteshow skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Neow Glow Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises four cosmetic items. They are:

Nitelite (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Liteshow (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Glow Stick (Pickaxe)

Glow Rider (Glider)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Neon Glow Fortnite Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 2,900 V-Bucks).

Neon Glow Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Those who want to purchase Nitelite (Outfit + LEGO Style) and/or Liteshow (Outfit + LEGO Style) individually will have to pay 800 V-Bucks each. Glow Stick (Pickaxe) and Glow Rider (Glider) can be purchased individually as well for 800 and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long could Nitelite and Liteshow skins stay in the Item Shop?

Nitelite and Liteshow skins could be listed in the Item Shop until the weekend ends (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Both Nitelite and Liteshow have been part of the game since Chapter 1 Season 4. This makes them very old cosmetic items. As such, they will not be listed for a long time since Epic Games will likely want to prioritize new cosmetics. That being said, they could be listed until the weekend ends. After that, they will be vaulted and rotated out of the Item Shop. However, they will be listed again in the future as they are not exclusive.

