How to get the NitroJerry skin in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite 4th of July celebrations have kicked off and gamers have the opportunity to lay their hands upon tons of skins and in-game items. The Item Shop has recently been reset and features the exclusive NitroJerry skin along with some other cosmetics.

Epic has been teasing about the NitroJerry skin for a long time. Data miners have revealed a lot of information regarding the coveted cosmetics and loopers are dying to use the exclusive Victory Royale emote.

This article will discuss the details of the NitroJerry skin and guide gamers on how to get a hold of it in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Ka-Bang bundle has been scrapped

Epic has been celebrating the 4th of July for some years now and loopers are waiting for this day to get hold of exclusive in-game cosmetics in Fortnite.

Season 7 started with a bang, and gamers were curious to know what the 4th of July celebration holds for them. Data miners have leaked the NitroJerry skin and its special Victory Royale emote that has hyped up gamers.

Fire up your fortnite for the Nitrojerry skin

Tonight's Item shop: pic.twitter.com/PXsrNznS7i — True_Giggila (@True_Giggila) July 4, 2021

Players will need to go to the Item Shop and scroll to the "Featured" section. Under that gamers will see the NitroJerry skin. Upon entering this tab, gamers will be able to see the details of the outfit.

Epic has offered the NitroJerry outfit, Fizzle backbling, and the coveted "Short Fuse" Victory Royale emote. Gamers need to pay 1500 V-Bucks to get these items in their collection.

Gamers can also buy the SparklAxe pickaxe from the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. The Boomer glider is also available for 800 V-Bucks. Gamers can also buy the Roman Candle emote for 200 V-bucks.

Therefore, gamers need to pay a total of 3300 V-Bucks to complete the NitroJerry cosmetic set in Fortnite Season 7.

Ready to have your mind red, white, and blown?



The Shop is now celebrating the 4th of July. Featuring the new Nitrojerry Outfit!



Use code "Kraypex" to support me if you are buying it! #ad

pic.twitter.com/YY6auUzpWX — Kraypex | Fortnite Leaks & News (@Kraypex) July 4, 2021

It should be noted that the NirtoJerry skin and its associated in-game items are part of the Ka-Bang bundle. Epic announced that it would be releasing the bundle for the Fortnite 4th of July celebration event. However, the bundle is not available in the Item Shop and it is believed to have been scrapped for now.

It should be noted that the Ka-Bang bundle also features a Weapon wrap along with the other items. However, the wrap was given as free rewards as a part of the Cosmic Summer Quests.

One speculation about the bundle being scrapped is tied to the wrap being offered for free. Nonetheless, players can expect the Ka-Bang bundle to return to the Item Shop in the future.

Edited by Srijan Sen