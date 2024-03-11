How to get Odyssey Skin in Fortnite

Odyssey was introduced to Fortnite at the tail end of Chapter 5 Season 1. She appeared as an NPC on the island and helped build hype for the storyline's current phase (Chapter 5 Season 2). She was speculated to play a huge role in things to come, but she seems out of the picture for the time being. It's unclear what Epic Games has planned.

There are some rumors that she might be connected to The Ageless, given the name of her cosmetic set, but it cannot be confirmed at this time. On the upside, she does have a LEGO Style, which is a rather nice bonus for fans.

Here's how the Odyssey Skin can be obtained in Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Odyssey Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Ageless Odyssey Set is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (March 11, 2024), the Odyssey Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Ageless Odyssey Set, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. It consists of a total of two cosmetic items:

Odyssey (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style)

Blade of Ages (Pickaxe)

For reasons best known to Epic Games, both cosmetics that are part of the Ageless Odyssey Set have to be purchased individually. There is no way to purchase them together at a discounted price.

Odyssey (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style) and Blade of Ages (Pickaxe) will cost 1,500 and 800 V-Bucks, respectively. The only upside is that the Odyssey Skin and Blade of Ages (Pickaxe) have unlockable styles.

As showcased in the official trailer for Odyssey, as you level up in Ranked mode, both the cosmetics will change color based on your rank and reflect it in real-time. There are four colors in total. One for each rank:

Gold (Gold)

Platinum (Green)

Diamond (Blue)

Unreal (Purple)

That said, it is unclear if the colors will stay the same once the Ranked Season for Chapter 5 Season 2 ends and whether they will be selectable in future Ranked Seasons.

How long could Odyssey Skin stay in the Item Shop?

Expand Tweet

As the Odyssey Skin is fresh out of the creative oven, it will be listed for some time. Furthermore, as it has direct links to the Ranked mode in Chapter 5 Season 2, it will not be delisted anytime soon.

In all probability, it will be in the Fortnite Item Shop for two to three weeks (until the end of March 2024). It could then be rotated out of the Item Shop, but it will likely be added back shortly before Chapter 5 Season 2 ends.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!