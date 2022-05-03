How to get the Omega Knight skin in Fortnite

The OG Omega skin from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 has finally returned, and it looks better than ever. The original skin was a Tier 100 reward from the Battle Pass, and it had five stages.

To unlock all five stages, Loopers had to go through an unbearable XP grind, owing to which a fully upgraded Omega skin is one of the rarest cosmetics in Fortnite. This explains why the hype for the new Omega Knight skin has been unreal ever since Epic Games teased it in one of the surveys.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Omega Knight skin is currently encrypted however here is the item shop asset for the bundle! The Omega Knight skin is currently encrypted however here is the item shop asset for the bundle! https://t.co/LrhwJ6A5eg

Here's everything players need to know about the Omega Knight skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite to introduce Omega Knight in a Level Up Quest Pack

Prominent leaker HYPEX recently revealed Omega Knight on Twitter. The official infographic showcases that the skin has a base version that eventually turns golden.

It is worth noting that the leaked infographic is identical to the official promo for Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack that was released in February 2022. This implies that Omega Knight is the Level Up skin for Chapter 3 Season 2.

In another tweet, HYPEX disclosed a new hotfixed text that mentioned the Omega Knight Bundle and 21 Omega Knight quests.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW HOTFIXED TEXT:



- OMEGA KNIGHT BUNDLE: Complete 21 Omega Knight Quests NEW HOTFIXED TEXT:- OMEGA KNIGHT BUNDLE: Complete 21 Omega Knight Quests

To get the Omega Knight skin, players will first have to buy the Level Up Quest Pack from the Item Shop. However, players will have to complete certain challenges to get the best version of the skin.

Omega Knight Level Up Quest Pack in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will reportedly have 21 quests

The Omega Knight Level Up Quest Pack will introduce seven new Level Up quests every week till the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. These quests will be available from the launch of the Pack.

Chapter 3 Season 3 is expected to begin on June 4, 2022. Hence, it is safe to assume that Omega Knight Level Up Quest Pack will release a total of 21 quests with seven new quests every week.

For Monarch's Level Up Quest pack in Chapter 3 Season 1, Loopers had to collect a hidden Level Up token on the island. As a reward for completing all quests that were available for the week, players received a new cosmetic item.

The aforementioned infographic has revealed not only the basic Omega Knight skin, but also the additional cosmetic rewards. After completing all Level Up quests, players will apparently be able to get a pickaxe and golden style for the Omega Knight skin.

The Omega Knight Level Up Quest Pack should arrive in the Item Shop with the 20.30 update. As of now, there is no information on its price or the Level Up quests.

Edited by Danyal Arabi