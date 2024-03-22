How to get the Phantom Meowscles Skin in Fortnite

The Phantom Meowscles Skin was introduced to Fortnite during Chapter 4 Season 4. It is a variant/iteration of the original Meowscles Skin that was introduced via the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. Although this version of the character has no in-game lore or deep connection to the storyline, the community loves anything related to Meowscles.

As such, the Phantom Meowscles Skin has garnered positive reception. To add to players' delight, it also has a LEGO Style, which can be used in the LEGO Fortnite mode.

That being said, here is how to get the Phantom Meowscles Skin in the game.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Phantom Meowscles Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Phantom Meowscles is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 22, 2024), the Fortnite Phantom Meowscles Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Meownstrosity Set, are listed in the Item Shop.

The set consists of four cosmetic items that are part of the Meownstrosity Bundle. They are:

Phantom Meowscles (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Furrocious Flame (Back Bling)

Fishbone Cleaver (Pickaxe)

Furrocious Shadow (Item Wrap) [Animated]

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Meownstrosity Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,700 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase Phantom Meowscles (Outfit + LEGO Style) individually can also do so. It will cost 1,200 V-Bucks and feature the Furrocious Flame (Back Bling) as well. The Fishbone Cleaver (Pickaxe) can be purchased individually as well for 800 V-Bucks.

Unfortunately, the Furrocious Shadow (Item Wrap) [Animated] cannot be purchased individually. It can only be obtained by purchasing the Meownstrosity Bundle

How long could Phantom Meowscles Skin stay in the Item Shop?

Phantom Meowscles has a LEGO Style (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Given that Phantom Meowscles has just been added to the Item Shop, it will likely stay there for a while. Since there are no new cosmetics scheduled to be released this week, there is enough room in the Item Shop to go around.

That said, since Phantom Meowscles is not exclusive in nature, the skin and all associated cosmetics will rotate back in due time.

For those looking to complete their collection of Meowscles Skins in-game, this is a great addition to add to the Locker. More variations/iterations of Meowscles will no doubt be added to the game as time progresses.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Poll : Is the Phantom Meowscles Skin worth purchasing? Yes. No. 0 votes View Discussion